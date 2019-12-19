How Lori Loughlin Plans to Spend Her Christmas Ahead of Upcoming Trial

Christmas is going to look a bit different for Lori Loughlin this year.

A source tells ET that "while Lori and her family are looking forward to Christmas, it's very difficult to enjoy the season because of the upcoming trial. The outcome is looming over their family."

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get 20-year-old Olivia Jade and 21-year-old Isabella admitted to USC as recruits for the crew team (even though neither had ever participated in the sport) as part of an alleged college admissions scam. The couple has pleaded not guilty to the charges in the college admissions scandal.

"Lori's world as she knew it has been shaken beyond anything she could have imagined. This holiday, she wants to be with the people she loves most and enjoy the comforts of home," the source says. "... Lori is doing her best to put on a brave face. She wants nothing more than to have a wonderful holiday with her family at home."

As for her daughters, the source says that the scandal has strengthened their bond.

"Their family has always been close, but this painful time has brought Lori's daughters closer than they've ever been before," the source says. "The girls are supporting their mother and have bonded over the difficulties they've been through. They plan to spend the holidays together."

After a family-focused holiday, though, Olivia Jade and Isabella plan to ring in the new year with their pals.

"The girls love to socialize, and while they plan to be with family during Christmas, on New Year’s Eve, they are both making plans to go out and ring in the new year with their friends," the source notes.

Throughout it all, the source says, Loughlin is "doing everything she can to deal with the pressure of the case."

"She's always been very physically active, but she's actually upped the amount of time she spends at the gym," the source shares. "Her yoga routine also helps during this stressful time."

Loughlin and Giannulli’s next court hearing, which they are not required to attend, is on Jan. 17, 2020.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lori Loughlin 'Breaking Down' as She Faces Possible Prison Time, Source Says (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Lori Loughlin Told Daughters They Needed to Do Better in High School, Court Docs Allege

Nancy Grace's Advice for Lori Loughlin as She Faces Possible Prison Sentence

Lori Loughlin and Family Support Olivia Jade's Return to YouTube

Related Gallery