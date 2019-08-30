Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died from a lethal mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone when he was found unresponsive in a Texas hotel room last month, according to a toxicology report from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, CBS Dallas Fort Worth reported.

Skaggs, 27, aspirated the contents of his stomach, meaning he choked on his own vomit, ultimately causing his death, according to the medical examiner. They also ruled his death accidental.

"We are heartbroken to learn that the passing of our beloved Tyler was the result of a combination of dangerous drugs and alcohol. That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much," Skagg's family said in a statement.

Last month, police found Skaggs inside a Hilton hotel room where he was was pronounced dead. The Southlake Police Department's investigation into Skaggs' death is ongoing.

His family vowed they "not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them."

(This story was originally published by CBS News on Aug. 30 at 4:36 p.m. ET)

RELATED CONTENT:

'MythBusters' Star Jessi Combs Dead at 36 After 'Horrific Accident'

'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O’Leary Involved in 'Tragic' Boat Accident That Left 2 People Dead

Peter Fonda, 'Easy Rider' Star, Dead at 79

Related Gallery