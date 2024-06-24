Love is all around! British actors Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley tied the knot over the weekend.

The 34-year-old Love Actually and Game of Thrones star married the 38-year-old Westworld actress. According to The Sun, the two said their vows at St. George's Church in Anstey, England, with Riley in a classic white gown with tied straps and a lace veil. Brodie-Sangster looked dapper in a floral vest and blue jacket with tails. The couple was all smiles as they exited the church surrounded by friends and family.

Riley and Brodie-Sangster met on the set of Pistol, the Disney + Sex Pistols drama in 2021. They announced their engagement on X (formerly Twitter) in July 2023.

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster attend Vanity Fair and The Newt in Somerset's celebration of The RHS Chelsea Flower Show on May 21, 2024 in London, England. - Dave Benett/Getty Images for Condé Nast

"Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!" Riley wrote at the time.

Though this is the first marriage for Brodie-Sangster, Riley was previously been married to billionaire Elon Musk twice.

In fact, Musk, who owns X, congratulated his ex-wife on her engagement news. "Congratulations! ♥️," he wrote at the time the news broke.

Talulah Riley and Elon Musk at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. - Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

Riley married the Tesla and SpaceX founder twice, from 2010 to 2012, and again from 2013 to 2016.

Musk recently welcomed his 12th child, his third with Shivon Zilis. He also shares children with singer Grimes. Musk's first wife, Justine Wilson, had a son, Nevada Alexander, in 2002 who tragically died at 10 weeks old of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). The former couple went on to welcome twins Vivian and Griffin in 2004 and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006.

