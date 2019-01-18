Laura Linney found the best cure for heartbreak while on the set of the beloved 2003 holiday romance, Love Actually.

The 54-year-old actress recalled the experience during her Friday appearance on the British talk show, The Graham Norton Show, opening up about her character Sarah’s sexy scenes with co-star Rodrigo Santoro, who played her love interest, Karl.

"It was so much bigger than I thought it would ever be,” she said of the Richard Curtis film. “And I had the best ever kiss in that movie with Rodrigo Santoro.”

In one particularly memorable scene, co-workers Sarah and Karl hit it off while dancing at an office party, and Sarah invites her longtime crush back to her house. The pair share some passionate kisses and even begin to undress when the moment is interrupted by Sarah’s brother.

"We were broken hearted at the time as we’d both been dumped, so all day we made each other feel a lot better!” Linney said of her co-star.

That’s one way to do it!

Santoro is currently in a longtime relationship with Brazilian actress Mel Fronckowiak, and Linney is married to Marc Schauer. In other adorable Love Actually news, Linney’s co-star Liam Neeson was the one to walk her down the aisle in her 2009 wedding to Schauer.

