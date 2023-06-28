After both season 2 married couples from Love Is Blind split, fans held out hope for the season 3 cast. The love story of Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux provided just that.

The pair met and fell for each other in the pods, bonding over their love of shakshuka and family. Brennon popped the question and Alexa tearfully accepted. Their romance only grew once they met in person, with the Texans running into little to no conflict despite their drastically different backgrounds.

These days, they're stronger than ever as they prepare to celebrate their second wedding anniversary this month. Here's a look back at their love story:

June 2021

The couple secretly met and fell for one another in the pods while filming the Netflix show. Alexa later shared on the Betches' Diet Starts Tomorrow podcast that she was ready to go home when Brennon convinced her to stay.

“Brennon was my number one from day one. Day three, I went in and I was like, ‘Peace out, girl scout, if you're feeling anybody else, pursue that, but I miss home and this is too much for me and you’re the only person I am connecting here with,’" she shared of her now-husband. "He was like, ‘You're the one for me. Let's leave the show together.’ I was like, ‘Hold up, whatever is happening here is working, this environment is working. I’m down to stay if it is only you. I don’t want to talk to anybody else.’”

Brennon later opened up about the first moment he saw Alexa for the first time.

"This was such an out-of-body experience! I can’t describe the whirlwind of emotions and anticipation before the doors opened that day," he shared. "I had no idea what she looked like, but to me, she was going to be the most beautiful woman."

October 2022

Season 3 of Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix and fans immediately fell for Alexa and Brennon's relationship.

November 2022

Brennon couldn't help but gush over his bride now that it was public that their romance lasted.

"I am completely and totally in love with this strong, independent, beautiful woman," he wrote. "Even when she isn’t doing the dishes 😉 I’m thankful every day I have you in my life."

Alexa also opened up to ET about married life, saying, "A lot of people say it's the hardest thing they've ever done, I think it's the easiest I've ever done. There was never really a question of whether we were going to get married. He re-proposed every single day leading up and it was always, 'Yes.' It was never a question in my mind. He really is the greatest human being on Earth."

December 2022

While doing a fan Q&A on Instagram, the couple got candid about the legal details of their marriage. When asked if they got a prenup, Alexa replied, "No, we never had one. I also never asked for one. It's something that Brennon brought up and asked about getting on to protect me. It's just something I wasn't interested in doing."

Brennon jokingly pretended that this was news to him, saying, "I gotta call my lawyer, get some accounts moved over."

February 2023

Alexa celebrated Valentine's Day with a sweet video montage set to the song "Heaven" by Kane Brown.

"Happy Valentine’s Day my love. This is our wedding song and whenever we hear it, no matter where we are or what we’re doing, we stop and dance to it," Alexa wrote. "You are my heaven, baby."

April 2023

Alexa opened up about comments on her weight and the speculation that she and Brennon are expanding their family.

"I haven’t talked about my body on here in awhile, because I’m honestly so sick of it being a conversation. I’m tired of people guessing if I’m pregnant or not," Alexa wrote on Instagram. "I’m tired of people telling me either I’ve lost or gained weight. I’ve been focusing on my happiness and more important things than my size."

June 2023

At the start of June, Alexa posted her excitement about getting to celebrate her wedding anniversary publicly for the first time. Sharing a kissing shot, she wrote, "Happy anniversary month to my baby boo. The last (almost) 2 years have been a dream. Love you forever and always."

June 2023

June also marked Brennon's birthday and Alexa celebrated the occasion with a tribute post to her man, writing, "Happy birthday to my person. I love you for everything you are, everything you’ve been, and for everything you’re to be. Cheers to you baby. Forever and always 🤍."

All seasons of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.

