Though they might have gotten married in a whirlwind romance on season 3 ofLove Is Blind, Alexa and Brennon Lemieux chose not to get a prenup before tying the knot.
"No we never had one. I also never asked for one," Alexa explained of a prenuptial agreement during a recent Instagram fan Q&A. "It's something that Brennon brought up and asked about getting on to protect me. It's just something I wasn't interested in doing."
Alexa went on to note that there's "nothing wrong" with getting a prenup for those that choose to go that route.
She and her hubby had some fun during the Q&A when one fan asked if they were legally married after their televised wedding. She confirmed that they are, sharing a photo of them holding their marriage license a few days before their Netflix nuptials.
Brennon jokingly pretended that this was news to him, saying, "I gotta call my lawyer, get some accounts moved over."
Though the pair are going strong, plenty of Love Is Blind couples have not survived after the show has aired.
Both of the season 2 couples who tied the knot -- Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson -- have since split. And though they never officially married, season 3 couple SK Alagbada and Raven Ross had gotten back together after their altar split only to call things off again last month amid allegations he cheated on her.
Seasons 1-3 of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.
