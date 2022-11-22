Love Is Blind star Raven Ross is moving forward following her split from former fiancé, SK Alagbada. After confirming in a joint statement that they were going their separate ways amid cheating allegations, the 29-year-old Pilates instructor took to her Instagram Stories to share one of the ways she's coping.

"With everything going on I haven't been on top of my YT workouts like I should be," Raven admitted, reposting a photo of herself in workout gear. "But today I got it done and I felt so much better. Movement is truly medicine."

Raven Ross/ Instagram Stories

The Netflix star previously confirmed that she and her former Nigerian love had split after more than a year-and-a-half romance. Though SK previously said "I do not" at the altar, the pair had stayed together, seemingly making long distance work as SK went to business school in California after the show finished filming.

During the Love Is Blind reunion special, SK and Raven confirmed that they were together despite not getting married at the altar. But in the past week, new cheating allegations against SK have come to light on TikTok. In the wake of the allegations, Raven and SK wiped their social media accounts of couples pics, and Raven made some telling comments in response to fans calling out SK for his alleged infidelity.

Netflix

Shortly after, the exes released a joint statement confirming their split on their respective Instagram accounts.

"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways," the statement read. "Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time."

On Monday, Raven also reposted a quote to her Instagram Stories, which read, "Sometimes we need to thank God for what didn't happen."

Season 3 of Love Is Blind and the reunion special are currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Backlash: Nick Lachey's Shade and Zanab Jaffrey vs. Ex-Fiancé Cole Barnett This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'Love is Blind' Stars SK and Raven Confirm Split Amid Cheating Claims

'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Says He's Been in 'Much-Needed Therapy'

'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Who Got Married and Who's Still Together

Related Gallery