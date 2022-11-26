'Love Is Blind' Star SK Addresses Cheating Allegations Against Raven

SK Alagbada is addressing the cheating allegations leveled against him, calling them "falsely misrepresented."

The Love Is Blind star took to Instagram on Friday and sought to offer context behind his and Raven Ross' relationship following their wedding on the hit Netflix series, in which he said "I do not" at the altar. SK said they left the altar "as single individuals who went back to dating other people."

He added, "While our journey back together hasn’t been straightforward, the unique emotional connection we developed from this experiment kept us together as friends and helped rekindle our relationship after the fact. These allegations have been falsely misrepresented with malicious intent to extort, and we are actively pursuing legal actions against the accuser."

SK also said he was "deeply sorry for the pain this has caused Raven, my family and everyone involved. Raven and I will continue to support each other and wish nothing but love."

The Nigerian-born reality TV star's statement, which had the comments turned off on the post, comes less than a week after confirming the breakup following accusations posted to TikTok by two women claiming they had been romantically involved with SK during his time with Raven. Raven later reposted the statement to her own account.

"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways," the former couple wrote in a joint statement.

"Due to ongoing legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time," the statement continued.

It is not made clear what "ongoing legal proceedings" is referring to.

The statement continued, "Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped out lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything."

Two days after confirming the breakup, Raven took to Instagram and shared how she was coping following the breakup.

"With everything going on I haven't been on top of my YT workouts like I should be," Raven admitted, reposting a photo of herself in workout gear. "But today I got it done and I felt so much better. Movement is truly medicine."

