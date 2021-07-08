If you were obsessed with Love Is Blind, get excited -- a new special, titled Love Is Blind: After the Altar, is coming to Netflix!

The streaming service announced on Thursday that it will launch three episodes that follow the lives of all the fan favorites from season 1. Cameras follow the Atlanta-based singles and couples once again, this time as they gear up for a two-year anniversary party celebrating Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed, and Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike.

In the first teaser for After the Altar, it's clear that a lot has happened since filming wrapped on Love Is Blind. Judging from Amber's eye rolls, we're going to guess even more drama may unfold between her and Jessica Batten -- yes, she's back too! -- and it appears Diamond Jack has a handsome new beau to introduce to her colleagues.

"When we get the group together, it's always a fun time," Cameron teases, with Lauren adding, "I hope so!"

Just last month, ET spoke with Lauren and Cameron at their creative studio in Atlanta, where they spilled the secrets to their marriage success thus far. During the interview, they also admitted that it wasn't always easy spending so much extra time at home together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It wasn't always sunshine," Cameron confessed. "We had to work some things out at times and find space, even if it was space in the house, just to recharge our batteries. I feel like at the end of it, our relationship is stronger and our working relationship is stronger, so it's a blessing."

"Love of course is very strong, but I think that it takes more than just loving someone to have a successful relationship of any kind," added Lauren. "It does take more than love. I think people need to realize that sometimes it's not enough, just to love someone, to have a successful relationship."

Love Is Blind: After the Altar premieres July 28 on Netflix. In the meantime, hear more from the cast in the video below.

