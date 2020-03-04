WARNING: Spoilers ahead, only read on if you have finished season one of Love Is Blind.

It's the confrontation Love Is Blind fans have been waiting for! In a new sneak peek clip from the Netflix reality series' upcoming reunion episode, Amber Pike directly addresses Jessica Batten for the first time since the show aired.

Amber and Matt Barnett (or Barnett as he's called on the show) got engaged on the series and eventually said yes to one another at the altar, but not without some meddling from Jessica, who also had a connection with Barnett in the pods. Jessica went on to get engaged to Mark Cuevas on the show, though they did not say "I do."

"I confronted Matt about Jessica and I said, 'What the hell, what's going on here? What are you thinking? What are you doing? What do you want?' He told me he was trying to figure things out and feel it out," Amber says in the clip after watching the show's footage back, which shows Barnett admitting that he has a bond with Jessica. "He shouldn't have said that. That wasn't how he meant it. And I'm like, 'OK, that's not how you meant it.' I believe you. I trusted him."

Amber didn't let things slide when it came to Jessica, who was also in the room for the reunion episode.

"As far as I was concerned that was nothing after the fact, so to see her throwing herself at him in Mexico. B**ch you're shiesty, you're so fake, coming to my face like we were cool, you were so fake," Amber says, directly facing Jessica. "I think you're a very disingenuine [sic] person and you know what, I hope seeing this you do grow from it because that is not what the world needs is women who go behind people's backs like that. You were engaged to another man that you were leading on. He was engaged, he made his choice. So no, I'm not super happy seeing that."

Jessica simply nods and looks stone-faced throughout the encounter.

Amber previously opened up to ET's Ashley Crossan about Jessica, noting that she felt her co-star's actions went directly against the girl power bond she shared with other female stars of the show while they were all dating the same men in the pods.

"Looking back at it, it's hilarious because a lot of people are saying, 'Wow, you really held your cool when she was throwing herself at your fiance.' You know, I had no idea," Amber said. "To see that Jessica was coming out of left field playing it as shady as she was, I was really offended that she disrespected me in that way when I thought that we had a rapport."

Barnett also spoke with ET about the post-engagement exchanges with Jessica, saying, "When we were filming I didn't know that we had any issues, basically. I think we were kind of in our own little world, me and Amber were. So we weren't really focused on other people's relationships that much. I know that Amber had talked to Mark a couple times and I had had a couple conversations with Jessica, obviously, as you saw. But I never thought of it as anything other than a friendly conversation."

As for the reunion, Amber said, "I know I personally got closure from that, so take from that what you will."

The Love Is Blind reunion will air Thursday, March 5 on Netflix.

For more from ET's exclusive interview with Amber and Barnett, watch the clip below:

