'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Trailer: One Man Suggests a Fiancée Swap (Exclusive)

By Rachel McRady
You won't want to close your eyes as the drama unfolds in season 3 of Netflix's reality dating series, Love Is Blind! The show is back with a whole new cast of singles, looking... or rather, listening, for love in the pods. 

ET exclusively has the first full trailer for season 3, which was filmed in Dallas, Texas, back in 2021. In it, we see some of the 30 hopefuls searching for their soulmates without ever seeing them. 

"That's been one of the hardest things, dating as an adult," 27-year-old Cole says. "Am I really going to meet my wife in a grocery store?"

Cole is later see in the pods asking, "How are you here? How did I meet you in here?"

Of course, we see several men get down on one knee to blindly ask their future partners to marry them and a few tearful acceptances. 

It seems that Cole might be a main part of the drama in season 3, as we see him telling fellow contestant Matt, 28, "We should just swap fiancées."

Another man is heard giving a voiceover saying he's having feelings for multiple women, and we see several stunning brides at the altar looking very uncertain. The back of one bride is seen being led out of the church with a female friend. 

Netflix has released the list and images of the contestants, ranging in age from 26 to 36. 

Alexa, 27, Insurance Agency Owner

Alexa on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Amanda, 31, Stylist

Amanda on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Andrew, 30, Director of Operations

Andrew on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Anthony, 33, Attorney

Anthony on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Ashley, 29, Chiropractor

Ashley on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Bartise, 27, Senior Analyst

Bartise on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Brannigan, 35, Critical Care Nurse 

Brannigan on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Brennon, 32, Water Treatment Engineer 

Brennon on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Charita, 35, Makeup Artist

Charita on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Chelsey, 27, Customer Success

Chelsey on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Cole, 27, Realtor

Cole on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Colleen, 26, Ballet Dancer & Digital PR Strategist

Colleen on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Dakota, 29, Aerospace Engineer

Dakota on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Dale, 32, Cybersecurity Student

Dale on Love Is Blind
Netflix

DaVonté, 29, Fitness Development Coach 

DaVonte on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Jess, 30, Senior Event Producer

Jess on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Julian, 34, Managing Director of Operations

Julian on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Kalekia, 31, ICU Nurse Practitioner

Kalekia on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Kimberlee "Kim," 30, Teacher & Coach

Kim on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Loren, 36, Medical Device Rep

Loren on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Matt, 28, Private Charter Sales Executive

Matt on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Nancy, 32, Real Estate Investor

Nancy on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Raven, 29, Pilates Instructor

Raven on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Nash, 34, Realtor

Nash on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Sikiru "SK," 34, Data Engineer

SK on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Simmer, 27, Director of Marketing Technology

Simmer on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Tony, 34, Medical Device Sales

Tony on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Valerie, 35, Dermatologist

Valerie on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Zach, 29, Med School & Interior Quality Control Manager

Zach on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Zanab, 32, Realtor

Zanab on Love Is Blind
Netflix

Love Is Blind season 3 premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix. 

