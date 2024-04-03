Chelsea Blackwell is focusing on her health since she wrapped filming on Love Is Blind. The season 6 star opened up in a new TikTok video about her lifestyle changes that led her to shed some weight after filming the popular Netflix show.

"I don't get this figure from lifting weights 😜💪🏼," Chelsea captioned the video.

The flight attendant and event planner, who previously shared that she wears a size 12, explained in her video, "I stand by I love my body… I've never been a small girl my entire life and I'm OK with that. I love her. She's healthy and she's strong."

She added that while she's very body positive, she recently felt that she wasn't in the healthiest place and decided to do something about it.

Chelsea Blackwell on Love Is Blind - Netflix

"I wasn't feeling healthy. I wasn't feeling strong," she said. "It was affecting my mental health and it was affecting my energy levels."

Noting that she incorporates intermittent fasting into her plan, Chelsea added that she eats as many fruits and vegetables as possible and has a high-protein diet.

"Protein is my best friend. Protein is what I try to have all my meals based on," she shared.

As for liquids, Chelsea said she's "very into juicing" and also aims to drink up to 90 ounces of water per day.

"I am a hydrated lady," she noted.

Chelsea Blackwell - Netflix

Chelsea said that while she "wishes" she was into the gym, she "will never be," sharing, "When I do go to the gym, I follow Whitney Simmons… I never go absolutely ham in the gym. I just like to get a little lift in to feel good. But the main key component to something I think really resulted in my weight loss is walking."

The reality star said she walks for 45 minutes a day and uses the time to meditate and listen to podcasts.

"That's just, like, my me time and it just makes me happy," she shared.

As for her overall health, Chelsea said she hasn't lost "that much" weight, but is instead focused on "fueling my body with better things."

"I feel better. I feel like my skin feels better. I look better," she shared. "And I'm able to deliver my best possible self to everyone else around me."

Chelsea got engaged to Jimmy Presnell in the pods and the former couple went on to have a tumultuous relationship. Eventually they called things off before heading to the altar.

After season 6 aired, Chelsea spoke with ET about how she was portrayed on the show.

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell - Netflix

"It's hard to see it, but there's also so much that wasn't shown," Chelsea told ET of watching her scenes on the show. "I felt the way I felt for a reason, and unfortunately that doesn't show."

All six seasons of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: