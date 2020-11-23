Mark Cuevas is having a baby boy! The Love Is Blind star took to Instagram over the weekend to share the sex of his first child with his girlfriend, Aubrey Rainey. The pair gathered a few of their close friends and family on a rooftop to set off some fireworks, which revealed their baby's sex.

Cuevas shared that he and Rainey already knew what they'd be having, but that he was excited to still share the news. For the big reveal, Cuevas sported a black turtleneck and gray suit while Rainey rocked a white dress.

After revealing they were having a baby boy, Cuevas' Love Is Blind co-star, Matt Barnett, commented, "Congrats my guy! Your little dude is going to have the best life! He definitely has some of the coolest parents."

Co-star Kenny Barnes also commented, "Congratulations, man! You're going to be an incredible father."

Cuevas originally shared the news that he was expecting his first child last month in a slideshow of snapshots of him and Rainey, sharing a kiss in an open field.

In one photo, Rainey holds up a pair of black-and-white sonograms, while in another pic Cuevas holds a sign that reads, "Our Little Pumpkin" and "Baby Cuevas." The final pic shows the pair walking away from the camera, while Cuevas rocks a hat emblazoned with the word "DAD."

"Baby Cuevas 4.29.21," captioned the post, excitedly revealing the baby's due date.

Rainey took to Instagram to share the news as well, and she posted a trio of similar photos.

"Blessed beyond measure & cannot wait to meet our little pumpkin 🥰" Rainey wrote.

Cuevas famously competed on the first season of Netflix's hit reality dating series, Love Is Blind, where he got engaged to fellow contestant Jessica Batten, but she left him at the altar on what was to be their wedding day.

The couple recently spoke to People, who were the first to report on the news of their pregnancy, and explained that they met at a restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia -- where Cuevas lives -- in early summer and have been inseparable.

"We took a Fourth of July trip to Savannah, Georgia, where we officially started dating and then never left each other's side since," they told the publication.

Congrats to the happy couple!

RELATED CONTENT:

'Love Is Blind' Star Jessica Reacts to Ex Mark's Cheating Allegations

'Jersey Shore' Star Deena Cortese Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Hilary Duff Pregnant With Baby No. 3 -- See Her Sweet Announcement

‘Love Is Blind’: Which Couples Are Still Together After the Finale (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery