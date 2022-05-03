Love & Sports: Shop the New Walmart Activewear Line All Under $40
What happens when an innovative fashion designer forms a beautiful friendship with a fitness instructor? Meet your new favorite activewear line — Love & Sports.
The collection, available exclusively at Walmart, is the brainchild of fashion designer Michelle Smith and SoulCycle instructor Stacey Griffith. After meeting (at a SoulCycle class, of course!), the pair collaborated on the line with the distinct mission of merging high-performance activewear for athletes of all levels with emerging trends and colors in streetwear.
Love & Sports is comprised of over 100 items, ranging from sports bras, leggings, cycle shorts, sweatsuits and loungewear all under $40. Using bold colors and retro inspiration, the eye-catching pieces are a perfect blend of fashion and function that you haven't seen at this price point before. The line is also about to open up into swimwear, which is currently available for pre-order, just in time for summers at the beach or pool.
Don't miss your chance to browse all the fashion-forward activewear from the Love & Sports collection, and shop our favorites below!
This high-performance sports bra makes sure everything stays where it should, no matter how your body moves.
Strut your stuff in these color-banded leggings, which are an ideal 7/8 length.
This compression sports bra keeps you secure while you work out but is comfortable enough to wear all day long.
These bike shorts with colorful rainbow trim make it easy to put your best foot forward.
Throw on this terry one-piece as a cover-up or wear it alone for a relaxed yet stylish look this summer.
Show your love for fitness and fashion with this branded-logo sports bra, available in five bold colors.
Pair with one of the matching sports bras or wear these seamless bicycle shorts solo for an easy-to-wear exercise outfit.
Get cozy in these logo brand terry sweats, perfect for either running errands or just going on a run.
This striped romper is the perfect blend of sporty and trendy, and the terry fabric is light enough to wear all spring and summer long.
This seamless sports bra comes with fully adjustable racerback straps, so you can get get as much or little support as you need for your workout.
These ultra comfortable leggings have the perfect amount of stretch and coverage, so you can feel good no matter how hard you work out.
Rainy days are no problem in this lightweight jacket with hood. It's longer length gives you extra coverage where it counts, so you can keep running through any weather.
This strappy cami has a built in shelf bra and adjustable straps to keep you fully secure. Wear it alone or layer it for a comfortable base to any outfit.
Instantly relax when you put on these ultra-soft joggers, which come in baby blue, as well as black and white.
Show your love for Love & Sports with these logo emblazoned leggings, with convenient waist draw string for extra security.
You'll be impossible to miss in this neon lightweight jacket, complete with reflective paneling, which ensures your safety as you walk, run or hike.
This colorful sports bra with open racerback keeps you cool while you work up a sweat.
These retro shorts, which come in an assortment of cute colors for spring, are the perfect loungewear for warm spring and summer days.
Let your colors shine in this rainbow-hued one piece with trendy scoop back. Available to pre-order right now!
Pre-order this retro styled bikini top (and available matching bottom), which is already a best-seller in the line.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Walmart Deals To Shop This Weekend
Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color
These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align
The 10 Best Hiking Shoes, Leggings, and Shorts for Women
16 Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials