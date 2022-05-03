Shopping

Love & Sports: Shop the New Walmart Activewear Line All Under $40

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Love & Sports
Love & Sports

What happens when an innovative fashion designer forms a beautiful friendship with a fitness instructor? Meet your new favorite activewear line — Love & Sports.

The collection, available exclusively at Walmart, is the brainchild of fashion designer Michelle Smith and SoulCycle instructor Stacey Griffith. After meeting (at a SoulCycle class, of course!), the pair collaborated on the line with the distinct mission of merging high-performance activewear for athletes of all levels with emerging trends and colors in streetwear.

Love & Sports is comprised of over 100 items, ranging from sports bras, leggings, cycle shorts, sweatsuits and loungewear all under $40. Using bold colors and retro inspiration, the eye-catching pieces are a perfect blend of fashion and function that you haven't seen at this price point before. The line is also about to open up into swimwear, which is currently available for pre-order, just in time for summers at the beach or pool.

Don't miss your chance to browse all the fashion-forward activewear from the Love & Sports collection, and shop our favorites below!

Love & Sports Women's Kikki Compression Sports Bra
Love & Sports Women's Kikki Compression Sports Bra
Walmart
Love & Sports Women's Kikki Compression Sports Bra

This high-performance sports bra makes sure everything stays where it should, no matter how your body moves.

$16
Love & Sports Women's Color Band Leggings
Love & Sports Women's Color Band Leggings
Walmart
Love & Sports Women's Color Band Leggings

Strut your stuff in these color-banded leggings, which are an ideal 7/8 length.

$24
Love & Sports Women's Sophia Compression Sports Bra
Love & Sports Women's Sophia Compression Sports Bra
Walmart
Love & Sports Women's Sophia Compression Sports Bra

This compression sports bra keeps you secure while you work out but is comfortable enough to wear all day long.

$16
Love & Sports Women's Rainbow Bike Shorts
Love & Sports Women's Rainbow Bike Shorts
Walmart
Love & Sports Women's Rainbow Bike Shorts

These bike shorts with colorful rainbow trim make it easy to put your best foot forward.

$16
Love & Sports Women’s Terry Cloth Romper with Hood
Love & Sports Women’s Terry Cloth Romper with Hood
Wamart
Love & Sports Women’s Terry Cloth Romper with Hood

Throw on this terry one-piece as a cover-up or wear it alone for a relaxed yet stylish look this summer.

$28
Love & Sports Women's Seamless Plunge Sports Bra
Love & Sports Women's Seamless Plunge Sports Bra
Walmart
Love & Sports Women's Seamless Plunge Sports Bra

Show your love for fitness and fashion with this branded-logo sports bra, available in five bold colors.

$16
Love & Sports Women's Seamless Bike Shorts
Love & Sports Women's Seamless Bike Shorts
Walmart
Love & Sports Women's Seamless Bike Shorts

Pair with one of the matching sports bras or wear these seamless bicycle shorts solo for an easy-to-wear exercise outfit.

$16
Love & Sports Women's French Terry Cloth Sweatpants
Love & Sports Women's French Terry Cloth Sweatpants
Walmart
Love & Sports Women's French Terry Cloth Sweatpants

Get cozy in these logo brand terry sweats, perfect for either running errands or just going on a run.

$22
Love & Sports Women's Strapless Baby Terry Cloth Romper
Love & Sports Women's Strapless Baby Terry Cloth Romper
Walmart
Love & Sports Women's Strapless Baby Terry Cloth Romper

This striped romper is the perfect blend of sporty and trendy, and the terry fabric is light enough to wear all spring and summer long.

$22
Love & Sports Women's Seamless Sports Bra
Love & Sports Women's Seamless Sports Bra
Walmart
Love & Sports Women's Seamless Sports Bra

This seamless sports bra comes with fully adjustable racerback straps, so you can get get as much or little support as you need for your workout.

$16
Love & Sports Women's Seamless Leggings
Love & Sports Women's Seamless Leggings
Walmart
Love & Sports Women's Seamless Leggings

These ultra comfortable leggings have the perfect amount of stretch and coverage, so you can feel good no matter how hard you work out.

$20
Love & Sports Women's Long Anorak Jacket with Hood
Love & Sports Women's Long Anorak Jacket with Hood
Walmart
Love & Sports Women's Long Anorak Jacket with Hood

Rainy days are no problem in this lightweight jacket with hood. It's longer length gives you extra coverage where it counts, so you can keep running through any weather.

$40
Love & Sports Women's Seamless Strappy Cami Top
Love & Sports Women's Seamless Strappy Cami Top
Walmart
Love & Sports Women's Seamless Strappy Cami Top

This strappy cami has a built in shelf bra and adjustable straps to keep you fully secure. Wear it alone or layer it for a comfortable base to any outfit.

$16
Love & Sports Women's Baby Rib Pants
Love & Sports Women's Baby Rib Pants
Walmart
Love & Sports Women's Baby Rib Pants

Instantly relax when you put on these ultra-soft joggers, which come in baby blue, as well as black and white.

$16
Love & Sports Women's Logo Leggings
Love & Sports Women's Logo Leggings
Walmart
Love & Sports Women's Logo Leggings

Show your love for Love & Sports with these logo emblazoned leggings, with convenient waist draw string for extra security.

$24
Love & Sports Women's Cropped Lightweight Jacket
Love & Sports Women's Cropped Lightweight Jacket
Walmart
Love & Sports Women's Cropped Lightweight Jacket

You'll be impossible to miss in this neon lightweight jacket, complete with reflective paneling, which ensures your safety as you walk, run or hike.

$38
Love & Sports Women's Lana Sports Bra
Love & Sports Women's Lana Sports Bra
Walmart
Love & Sports Women's Lana Sports Bra

This colorful sports bra with open racerback keeps you cool while you work up a sweat.

$16
Love & Sports Women's Baby Terry Cloth Lounge Shorts
Love & Sports Women's Baby Terry Cloth Lounge Shorts
Walmart
Love & Sports Women's Baby Terry Cloth Lounge Shorts

These retro shorts, which come in an assortment of cute colors for spring, are the perfect loungewear for warm spring and summer days.

$16
Love & Sports Women's Swim Scooped Back Classic One Piece
Love & Sports Women's Swim Scooped Back Classic One Piece
Walmart
Love & Sports Women's Swim Scooped Back Classic One Piece

Let your colors shine in this rainbow-hued one piece with trendy scoop back. Available to pre-order right now!

$26
Love & Sports Women's Swim Retrokini Top
Love & Sports Women's Swim Retrokini Top
Walmart
Love & Sports Women's Swim Retrokini Top

Pre-order this retro styled bikini top (and available matching bottom), which is already a best-seller in the line.

$20

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Walmart Deals To Shop This Weekend

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align

The 10 Best Hiking Shoes, Leggings, and Shorts for Women

16 Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials