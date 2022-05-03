Love & Sports: Shop the New Walmart Activewear Line All Under $40

What happens when an innovative fashion designer forms a beautiful friendship with a fitness instructor? Meet your new favorite activewear line — Love & Sports.

The collection, available exclusively at Walmart, is the brainchild of fashion designer Michelle Smith and SoulCycle instructor Stacey Griffith. After meeting (at a SoulCycle class, of course!), the pair collaborated on the line with the distinct mission of merging high-performance activewear for athletes of all levels with emerging trends and colors in streetwear.

Love & Sports is comprised of over 100 items, ranging from sports bras, leggings, cycle shorts, sweatsuits and loungewear all under $40. Using bold colors and retro inspiration, the eye-catching pieces are a perfect blend of fashion and function that you haven't seen at this price point before. The line is also about to open up into swimwear, which is currently available for pre-order, just in time for summers at the beach or pool.

Don't miss your chance to browse all the fashion-forward activewear from the Love & Sports collection, and shop our favorites below!

