'Lucifer' Gets Fifth and Final Season at Netflix

Lucifer is getting a fifth and final season at Netflix.

The supernatural series shared the news on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, with a celebratory selfie video starring Tom Ellis. "Yes!" the 40-year-old actor loudly screams in celebration in the clip. "I'll see you in Hell." "Thanks to the lucifans, #lucifer's story will come to an end the way it should: the fifth and final season is coming to @netflix," the tweet read. TV Line was first to report the news.

Lucifer was picked up by Netflix in June 2018, a month after its cancellation by Fox after three seasons. Season four's 10 episodes debuted on Netflix on May 8.

thanks to the lucifans, #lucifer's story will come to an end the way it should: the fifth and final season is coming to @netflix. pic.twitter.com/EvknS5AVHK — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 6, 2019

It's been a big week for Netflix announcements. On Tuesday, Ashton Kutcher announced that his series, The Ranch, will come to a close in 2020. On Monday, the streaming service revealed that the Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini-starring dramedy, Dead to Me, had been picked up for season two.

