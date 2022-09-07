One year after Lucifer officially signed off, the Devil has set one last date.

Only ET has the exclusive first look at the sixth and final season bloopers, featuring series stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside and Rachael Harris as they enjoy their last weeks on set.

The minute-long gag reel opens with Ellis and German in character as Lucifer and Chloe, respectively, as they get into a dramatic headspace for a pivotal scene. However, things go hilariously awry when, after they put their masks on, Ellis asks for hand sanitizer -- only for German to quip right back, "I don't have sanitizer!" Ellis' response? A bleeped-out NSFW curse word!

Other silly moments include Brandt goofily remarking to the camera during an outtake, "What kind of Mickey Mouse show are we running here?!" German cheekily calls out Ellis' "giant shoulder" blocking her from being seen by the camera; and Ellis cracks up after his co-star says with a straight face, "Together again... like a family."

But the sneak peek ends with Ellis and Brandt, in their final scene as Lucifer and Maze, getting a little verklempt over the idea that the end is fast approaching.

"Are they rolling the camera?" Ellis asks as he walks toward the camera resting near the ground. During this time, Brandt reminds the crew that this is their last scene together as Lucifer co-stars.

"This is the last scene between Maze and Lucifer, the last take...," Ellis trails off before he gets a tad choked up at the finality of the moment. "Okay, let's do it because I'm going to cry, right?"

To promote the final season of Lucifer arriving on Blu-ray and DVD later this month, co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson hopped on Zoom to reminisce about the series, which was named one of the most streamed TV shows of 2021. They expressed the desire to reunite with the Lucifer cast in future projects.

"God willing we could work with them again," Modrovich said. That was a dream of a cast. I see Aimee [Garcia] a lot, Rachael and yeah, Tom. The writers, we talk to them all the time. One is currently working with Joe.

"It's tricky because if we hadn't wrapped in COVID we would've seen each other a lot more. Because we did, we don't get to -- I think Ildy and I both saw Tom about six months ago. I text with a couple of them, but honestly not through lack of desire, but it's more just in COVID so many social connections sort of disappear. We didn't get to have a wrap party. It's a very, very strange thing. But dear lord, I would work with any of them in heartbeat," Henderson said. "And I don't know about you, Ildy, but whenever I'm running a pilot, I'm like, 'Ooh, this could be D.B. [Woodside]. Ooh, this could be Kevin. This could be Aimee.'"

"The fun of it is you know they're good, you know that they could do everything and it's an excuse to see them again," he continued.

Both shared the most out-of-this-world ideas and pitches they were able to bring to life during the course of the series' six-season run.

"The crazy craziest thing for me was the musical because we joked about that, I feel like, from about season 3 on," Modrovich said.

"I was not joking. I know that Ildy is a musician. I know that she can do that. I know that I am not, I cannot do that. So my goal was to peer pressure Ildy into doing that because I knew she'd do an amazing job, but I wanted to not do all of that hard work. And dear lord was that episode, a lot of hard work," Henderson recalled.

"But it was pure joy," Modrovich remembered. "That was miraculous that, A) [we] got to do it and B) [we] pulled it off and it was so much fun. We filmed one musical sequence every day and it was just a lot. But it was great."

"And mine was, I had never written a play. So in season 5, I wrote a 14-page scene of a bunch of people talking and it was glorious. But then when season 6 came along, I don't even think it was my idea but someone was like, 'Joe, you love cartoons. You should do an animated sequence.' And I was like, 'Oh, but it sounds like so much work, learning a whole new format. And that sounds awesome. Actually, yes, we have to do that,'" Henderson added. "And we got so lucky because we timed out with the Harley Quinn animators and producers. So they had this window and it was the smoothest process possible. They knew how to handle an idiot like me who didn't know. And it was just so much fun."

As for storylines they weren't able to do? Well, this will have you wishing there was more Lucifer on the horizon.

"The only thing that I could think of is we always talked about going to Mom's world filled of centaurs. And I don't think we ever thought we could ever do that, but there were many conversations, mostly because we wanted to see Dan Espinoza as a centaur," Henderson said with a laugh. "And I think if we could ever have done that, that would've... That's the one that got away."

Lucifer: The Sixth and Final Season, which includes all 10 episodes, deleted scenes and bloopers, is available on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

