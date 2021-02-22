Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich Spotted Kissing During Lunch Date

Looks like Lucy Hale may have a new man in her life!

The actress was spotted packing on the PDA with former Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich in Los Angeles over the weekend.

In pics obtained by Page Six, Hale, 31, and Ulrich, 51, can be seen enjoying a romantic lunch date at Sweet Butter Cafe, sneaking in a few kisses that were caught on camera by paparazzi. The two both went casual for the outing, with Hale rocking a cream-colored jacket over a white tank and distressed denim, and Ulrich in a black sweater, hat and jeans.

Hale and Ulrich have yet to confirm the relationship on their own. The two follow each other Instagram, where Hale recently shared a photo of her new butterfly tattoo by Los Angeles-based artist Winter Stone.

"You've outdone yourself @winterstone," Hale, who previously starred in the Riverdale spin-off series Katy Keene, captioned the pic. "Thank you! Rebirth."

Last July, in an interview with ET, Hale joked about feeling "more single than ever" while discussing how her dating life has been amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"If anything during this time it's taught [me] -- because I've done the whole thing basically alone and I used to hate being alone -- I feel the only way I'm gonna date someone next is if they make my life better because I'm so happy right now having my own routine," she explained at the time. "I'm on a dating site now and I still never met up with any of them because I'm too nervous. Believe it or not, I'm really shy in that sense."

"I physically do not have a type. I've dated everything cross the board," she continued, adding that she was looking for "someone who's confident and comfortable" in their own skin. "There's so many insecure men out there and I can't do that. I've dated that. Don't want that."

Hale said a shared sense of humor is important to her, as well as work ethic, drive and passion.

"I don't care what you do, just love it. Do everything a hundred and ten percent," she explained. "A good moral compass. Just a good person. It's very simple what I'm looking for, but that's hard. Simple qualities are harder to find."

"I'm not settling for anything less than what I'm looking for," she added. "Because why? Why would I?"

