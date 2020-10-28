Looking for a new clean beauty brand to try? Ilia Beauty is one to look to if it's not on your radar already. The line is dedicated to creating makeup products that are great for the skin, too, and so many of our favorite celebs are fans!

Stars such as Camila Mendes, Lucy Hale, Joy Bryant, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kourtney Kardashian use Ilia Beauty for their makeup made from consciously selected natural and synthetic ingredients that are good for the skin, while delivering vivid color, impactful application and a glowy, healthy-looking result.

The brand also strives to use sustainable packaging with the use of recycled aluminum, glass and responsibly sourced paper. Plus, Ilia Beauty offers a recycling program where U.S. customers can mail in up to five empty beauty products per month.

Shop the entire Ilia Beauty collection and check out their celebrity-beloved makeup for the face, eye and lip below.

Multi-Stick ILIA Beauty ILIA Beauty Multi-Stick ILIA Beauty Camila Mendes uses the Multi-Stick on the eyes and cheeks for a natural-looking flush of rosy color in a video for Vogue. The creamy formula blends into the skin seamlessly. $34 at ILIA Beauty

Clean Line Gel Liner ILIA Beauty ILIA Beauty Clean Line Gel Liner ILIA Beauty Lucy Hale opt for the Clean Line Gel Liner in the black Twilight shade to tight-line her upper waterline to define her eyes, while doing her everyday makeup routine for Vogue. $26 at ILIA Beauty

True Skin Serum Foundation ILIA Beauty ILIA Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation ILIA Beauty Joy Bryant's skin looked flawless when she wore the True Skin Serum Foundation in the shade Montserrat for a red carpet event. The weightless formula with buildable medium coverage has a luminous, velvety finish, making it perfect for photos. $54 at ILIA Beauty

Color Block High Impact Lipstick ILIA Beauty ILIA Beauty Color Block High Impact Lipstick ILIA Beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares in her everyday makeup routine video that she swipes on the Color Block High Impact Lipstick in the mauve-nude shade Amberlight on her famous pillowy pout. $28 at ILIA Beauty

DayLite Highlighting Powder ILIA Beauty ILIA Beauty DayLite Highlighting Powder ILIA Beauty Want that Kardashian glow? Kourtney Kardashian's makeup artist Patrick Ta told Poosh he uses the golden DayLite Highlighting Powder in the shade Decades on the high points of her cheekbone and collar bone. $34 at ILIA Beauty

Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint ILIA Beauty ILIA Beauty Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint ILIA Beauty Ilia Beauty's new shimmery liquid eyeshadow is so perfect for the holidays. As seen on celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes, the Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint is a creamy formula that transforms into a metallic powder on the skin that can be applied for a bold, highly-pigmented look or a subtle diffused wash of color. $28 at ILIA Beauty

