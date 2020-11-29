Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Lady Gaga's Haus Labs Makeup Line is 50% Off!
Lady Gaga's beauty line, Haus Laboratories, is available to shop at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale and select items are 50% off! The superstar's makeup brand is filled with everything you need to create glamorous looks just like Gaga.
Standouts from her collection include the Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner, Glam Room Eyeshadow Palette, Le Riot Lip Gloss and more. In addition to Haus Labs, Amazon offers amazing brands across categories and many items are on sale.
Check out ET Style's top picks from Haus Laboratories at Cyber Monday.
