Lucy Hale Changed Her Hair Color Again -- See the New Look!

Lucy Hale is a blonde again!

After rocking her natural, dark brunette tresses in a chic bob for some time now, the former Pretty Little Liars star debuted gorgeous sun-kissed blonde locks on her Instagram on Wednesday.

Celeb hairstylist and colorist Kristin Ess was responsible for the fresh 'do, which took almost 11 hours to complete as revealed on Hale's Instagram Story. The hair pro also posted a pic of the actress in between sessions, noting, "When going from dark brown to blonde, trust your colorist to do it at the right pace to keep your hair from snapping off."

Now the style star is rocking golden, blonde tresses that still retains her brunette roots, which makes maintenance and growing out the hair far easier. This isn't the first time Hale has lightened her hair. She had similar blonde locks earlier this year.

