It starts with you! Lucy Hale shared her 360 degree wellness approach with ET ahead of the Friendly House Annual Luncheon at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California on Sept. 14.

The actress, 35, who has been sober for over two years, will be honored with the Humanitarian Award for her work with the non-profit residential substance abuse recovery program and their mission to empower and strengthen women in addiction.

Steven Blanco for nutribullet Flip

"This award means so much more to me than my own sobriety and journey. It represents the strength and vulnerability of everyone who has walked a similar path," Hale said.

"I know that without the love, support, and resources I've had on my own journey that my life would look very different today. Every single woman and person deserves those same experiences," she continued.

In addition to the outside reinforcement the Pretty Little Liars alum has received, Hale has also learned to show up for herself.

"Through grace, compassion, self-forgiveness and commitment, I have been able to turn my life around. … There is a new life on the other side of choosing yourself one baby step at a time," she noted.

As for how The Hating Game star prioritizes self-care now: "Prayer and meditation bookend my days and I do digital detoxes, energy sessions, talk therapy, connect with like-minded people, and don't take life so seriously."

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

"I'm a believer in mind, body and spirit. … I try to get some sort of movement every day, but I really listen to my body and what it needs. If I'm not feeling it that day, I won’t do it. I love hiking, pilates, yoga, and strength training and mix up my workouts so I don’t get bored. I have three nourishing meals a day — no compromising, drink lots of water, and get 8 hours minimum of sleep," she added.

And regardless of what her day consists of, Hale remains confident throughout her journey.

"I am not perfect and life isn't perfect, but I now know I can handle anything that comes my way," she explained.

Visit friendlyhousela.org to purchase tickets to this year's Friendly House Award Luncheon with all proceeds benefiting Friendly House Los Angeles.

RELATED CONTENT: