Luis Fonsi loves paying it forward.

The "Despacito" singer prides himself on helping aspiring singers as a coach on Telemundo's La Voz. ET spoke with the Puerto Rican crooner during the show's press day, where he explained why he is not only a fan of the show, but enjoys giving advice to others.

"I love the format of La Voz, The Voice, because it is a positive, music reality show," he told ET. "It focuses on opening doors instead of closing them. We know it's a competition, and we know that not everyone can win, and we know that we can only choose one. However, it should be about this fun, positive, journey and what they can absorb, as they go through the different stages of the competition."

Fonsi coaches the latest season with three other Latin superstars, Wisin, Carlos Vives and Alejandra Guzman.

"Being a coach is fun because you can share what we've been through, the good and the bad, the ups and the downs," he expressed. "I always like to leave something positive that they can grab on to."

It's been a great year for the singer, who also released his new album, Vida. The album marked his first in almost five years.

Fonsi said it brings him great pleasure to "actually have a full album, to be able to actually share a lot of these songs that I've been working on for the last three years.”

The 40-year-old singer also revealed that he’ll be going on tour in “early summer, and that's the best way to celebrate everything -- to just go on stage." "That's my home, other than my real home with my family. My second home is just being on stage, that's where I feel the most comfortable," he said.

