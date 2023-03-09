Lukas Gage is responding to romance rumors between him and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton following a trip to Mexico. In a new interview with The New York Times, the You actor spoke about navigating love and relationships in the public eye, and got candid about the speculation surrounding him and Appleton.

"If they want to think that, they can," Gage said when asked about the romance rumors. "I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred. It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out."

The While Lotus star and Appleton, who famously perfected the coifs of celebs like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more, both posted photos from their vacation on their Instagram pages on Feb. 20. In the pics, the pair is seen posing for a selfie in the ocean and going four-wheeling.

On Gage's post, Appleton commented, "Stud," with a heart eyes emoji.

Gage, 27, and Appleton, 39, have made several public appearances since returning from Mexico, including posing on the red carpet at Vanity Fair and TikTok's Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood event at Mes Amis in Los Angeles on March 8.

In the pics, they each have an arm around the other, with Gage opting for an all-white look, wearing a white mockneck shirt and pants, and Appleton layering a silky white button-down under a black suit.

Adding fuel to the fire, Appleton shared a photo from Gage's New York Times interview on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Hot & talented @lukasgage."

The pair has not been shy about showing each other love on social media either, with Appleton leaving a similar comment on Gage's March 2 post from the set of his new movie, How to Blow Up a Pipeline.

"Hot & talented lad," Appleton wrote.

Gage, meanwhile, returned the love on Appleton's March 5 post from Milan Fashion week, commenting, "Wooooooof."

