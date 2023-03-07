Kelsea Ballerini Claps Back at Rumors That Her Romance With Chase Stokes Is a PR Stunt
Kelsea Ballerini Made the First Move With Chase Stokes By Slidin…
Selena Gomez Says Her 'Heart Has Been Heavy' Amid Hailey Bieber …
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Split Amid…
Charli D'Amelio Wants to Slime Boyfriend Landon Barker at 2023 K…
Hoda Kotb Reveals Daughter Was in the ICU Amid ‘Today’ Show Abse…
Inside Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Split: the Raquel Leviss …
Chris Rock Ready to ‘Move On’ From Oscars Slap Following Comedy …
LL Cool J Reminisces on His Career: From Chart-Topping Music to …
Nick Cannon Gives Tour of Office's Playroom and Opens Up About N…
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Kiss During Valentine’s Day Getaway O…
Hoda Kotb’s Absence from ‘Today’ Show Due to ‘Family Health Matt…
How Tom Brady Is Prioritizing His Kids After Second Retirement (…
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Getting Back in the Dating Pool (E…
Paris Hilton Jokes Her Memoir Has Advice for What 'Not to Do' (E…
Will Smith Is ‘Embarrassed and Hurt’ by Chris Rock's Comedy Spec…
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's Boyfriend Dralin Carswell Arres…
Why Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Split (Source)
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Kids Are Their Mini-Mes in…
Cole Sprouse Discusses How Hard it Is to ‘Keep Your Head on Stra…
Kelsea Ballerini is clapping back at rumors. Amid the 29-year-old singer's romance with Chase Stokes, she took to her Instagram story to deny that their relationship is a PR stunt.
In the pic, which Stokes first posted, Ballerini sits on the 30-year-old Outer Banks star's lap as he adjusts the strap on her dress.
"idk seems staged. probably PR," Ballerini sarcastically wrote alongside the shot, before adding the upside-down smiling emoji.
Back in January, before the couple confirmed their romance, Ballerini reacted to speculation that her sightings out and about with Stokes were a PR stunt.
"I know. Stop reading. Stop reading. Stop looking. But what is happening guys?" she questioned on TikTok while showing screenshots of the PR accusations behind her. "... Let's not do this."
@kelseaballerini
i’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure 😂♬ original sound - Kelsea Ballerini
Ballerini also shared a post to her Instagram feed, which included a pic of her kissing Stokes' cheek while he held her on his back. Stokes commented on the post, telling his girlfriend, "U cute."
The loved-up posts come after the couple spent the weekend in New York City for Ballerini's Saturday Night Live debut. They had a series of PDA moments throughout the weekend and Stokes even called Ballerini "my love" in a post to his Instagram Story.
Ballerini, who settled her "nasty" divorce with Morgan Evans last October, confirmed her and Stokes' romance last month on the Call Her Daddy podcast.
"I slid into his DMs," Ballerini admitted. "I was just like, I'm not gonna get on an app. And honestly, he shoots in Charleston, and my manager lives there, and he like, put the bug in my ear. He's like, 'You know who's really cute when you're ready, it's Chase.' I was like, 'You're so right.' And I've never seen the show, but I just knew of him. And so, I followed him, and he followed me, and I just swan dove right on in."
Afterward, a source told ET that the singer is feeling better than ever in her new relationship.
"Kelsea is focusing on the good things in her life and her relationship with Chase," the source said. "They’re having a great time together. Chase has been super supportive of her, and they are there for each other both professionally and in their personal lives."
RELATED CONTENT:
Chase Stokes Calls Kelsea Ballerini 'My Love' During Weekend in NYC
Chase Stokes Officially Confirms He's Dating Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Feels 'Free' With Chase Stokes, Source Says
Related Gallery