Luke Bryan Kicks Off Hosting 2021 CMA Awards With an 'American Idol' Reunion!
2020 CMA Awards: Unforgettable Moments From Nashville’s Biggest …
'Smallville' Turns 20! Cast Reunites and Reflects on the Series'…
Adele Performs 'Rolling in the Deep' From Her 'One Night Only' S…
'Batwoman': Ryan Finds Out About Her Birth Mom in Season 3 Premi…
JoJo Siwa Reacts to Her TikTok Mishap (Exclusive)
Kathy Hilton Teases Emotional ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Full of Tears (Exc…
‘Succession’ Season 3: Nicholas Braun Says Greg Makes a Lot of ‘…
Why JAY-Z Wanted to Bring an All-Black Western to the Screen (Ex…
‘Young and the Restless’: Inside Amelia and Richard’s Wedding Ep…
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Laugh at Teenage Throwbacks of Themse…
Here's Your First Look at Lifetime's 'The Fight That Never Ends'…
Malin Akerman Reflects on ‘Heartbreak Kid’ 15 Years Later (Exclu…
Kate Beckinsale on New Crime-Comedy ‘Guilty Party’ and Her Daugh…
Zonnique Keeps it Real on Motherhood, Marriage and Reality TV (E…
Stacey Dash Details Her Addiction and Past Traumas
Ant Anstead Opens Up About Traveling With Girlfriend Renée Zellw…
Angelina Jolie and 'Eternals' Co-Stars' Backing Out of Appearanc…
‘The Addams Family’: Watch Christina Ricci and Raul Julia in Rar…
Jessie James Decker Gives a Closet Tour in Her Nashville Home (E…
Celebrating country music! Luke Bryan hosted the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night and it's safe to say, it was our kind of night.
The 45-year-old country superstar made his hosting debut at the 55th annual ceremony, which aired live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
After a rocking opening number from Miranda Lambert, Bryan took the stage and reflected on the importance of the star-studded ceremony.
"I grew up watching the CMA Awards every year, and now somehow they turned this thing over to me," Bryan said with a laugh. "For me, tonight is all about the music and the dreamers... but it's not all about the nominations. Because I don't have any."
"It's fine! I'm not bitter," he added quickly, poking fun at himself. "I have won a couple of CMAs. I won two Entertainer of the Years. But not lately! And some even say I've been robbed of a couple or two!"
He was also joined on stage by his American Idol co-stars Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, who came out to give him "a little help."
"This is not my first rodeo," Bryan said. "I've hosted other awards shows."
"Yeah, we've seen those," Perry responded.
"That's why we're here," Richie added quickly.
The friendly teasing was actually a pretext for the trio to introduce the first category of the night.
In addition to holding down the fort as a host, the two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner and nominee this year in the CMA Musical Event of the Year category, is set to perform his new single, "Up."
The 55th Annual CMA Awards aired live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 10. Check out the full winners list here!
RELATED CONTENT
Luke Bryan to Host the 55th Annual CMA Awards
Keith Urban, Jennifer Hudson and More to Perform at 2021 CMA Awards
CMA Awards 2021: The Complete List of Nominations