Luke Bryan has contracted COVID-19. The 44-year-old country singer took to his social media to share the news with his fans on Monday.

"I'm sad to say I won't be a part of tonight's first live @americanidol show," Bryan wrote on his Instagram Stories. "I tested positive for COVID."

Bryan shared that he's "doing well" and that he looks forward to "being back at it soon."

I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 12, 2021

The "That's My Kind of Night" singer appeared on Sunday's pre-taped American Idol episode, but Monday will be the competition show's first live shows.

Bryan was also set to perform at Sunday's ACM Awards, but no official announcement has been made as to whether he will attend the awards show or perform.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Begs to Babysit Katy Perry’s New Daughter Daisy (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Trisha Yearwood Has COVID-19, Garth Brooks Is Negative

'American Idol': See Top 24 Who Impressed Judges Enough to Move On

Boulder Shooting Leaves 10 People Dead: Celebs React

Related Gallery