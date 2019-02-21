Luke Bryan's 18-Year-Old Dog Dies Shortly After His Adoption

Luke Bryan and his family are bidding farewell to their dog — just two weeks after adopting him.



On Wednesday, Bryan’s wife, Caroline Boyer, took to Instagram to announce that Poochie, their 18-year-old rescue dog, has died after his brief time on their farm.



“‘If the kindest souls were rewarded with the longest lives, dogs would outlive us all,’” she wrote, sharing a quote. “My heart is sad but full to post this..our sweet Prince Poochie has passed away. He lived 18 years and was loved by so many people. My kids especially loved to hear him snore when he slept!”



Boyer included a cute video of Poochie snoring away, as well as some snaps of him out and about during his weeks with the family.

On Feb. 11, Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue in Nashville, Tennessee, shared a post revealing that the Bryans had decided to adopt the senior rescue pup with a touching photo of Caroline and Poochie.



Following his death, the shelter also honored the gray-haired canine with a moving Facebook post.



“While we would have loved for Poochie to have lived another 18 years, we are grateful for the time we gave him with our foster, Lacey Marie and with his adoptive family, the Bryans,” they captioned the same clip of Poochie snoring.



“Poochie enjoyed his time with the Bryan family,” they added. “He even felt well enough to stroll in their pastures and be a dog again. He sadly passed away a few days ago, but he was loved and passed in his sleep on a big comfy bed. He is now buried on the Bryan farm amid other beloved pets… Rest well my friend.”

