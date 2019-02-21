Chris Hemsworth Tapped to Play Hulk Hogan in Upcoming Biopic

Are you Hulkamaniacs ready for a biopic!?



Chris Hemsworth is in early talks with Netflix to star in a film exploring Hulk Hogan’s rise to stardom and decades-spanning career, according to multiple sources.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, has sold the exclusive life rights to his story over to the streaming giant. He will provide consulting services on the project and executive produce the film.



Todd Phillips, best known for filming The Hangover trilogy, is attached to directed the film. He’s currently hard at work on post-production of his Joker origin film starring Joaquin Phoenix.

The film will chart Hogan’s ascent through the Florida wrestling circuit in the late 1970s and dominance in the World Wrestling Federation throughout the 1980s, including the rise of “Hulkamania” -- a term he used to describe his devoted fandom.



As usual, Hemsworth has plenty of other projects lined up before he'll pull on the spandex to depict the pro wrestling legend. He’ll be reprising Thor in Avengers: Endgame in April and will star opposite Tessa Thompson in Men in Black: International, one of Sony’s biggest summer releases this year. He’s also starring in Dhaka, a forthcoming feature about a mercenary hired to help rescue a Bangladeshi businessman’s kidnapped son.



Get loads more breaking film news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Oscar Predictions 2019: Who Will Win in Every Category

'The Little Mermaid' Anniversary Edition: Get a Rare Look at the Recording of 'Part of Your World' (Exclusive)

Oscars 2019: 'A Star Is Born' Actress Barbra Streisand to Present at Awards Show

Related Gallery