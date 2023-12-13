Luke Combs is making things right with a generous payout of $11,000 -- and counting -- for a fan who was caught up in a bizarre legal battle with his team.

The country star took to social media on Wednesday to address a recent headline about a Florida woman who was sued over selling tumblers with his likeness on Amazon. According to the report from WFLA in Tampa, Florida, Nicol Harness was among a handful of sellers who were targeted and ordered by a judge in Illinois federal court to pay $250,000 each to Combs. Harness said by the time she was informed about the case, it had already been closed.

"I was completely and utterly unaware of this," Combs said on Wednesday, sharing that he learned of the situation only two hours earlier, when he woke up at 5 a.m. to use the restroom.

The "Love You Anyway" singer explained that he does have a team that targets "large corporations" that are "running illegal businesses" and making "millions and millions of dollars" by selling counterfeit items internationally.

"Apparently this woman, Nicol, has somehow gotten wrapped up into that and that makes me absolutely sick to my stomach," Combs continued. "I was able to get Nicol's phone number, I spoke to her this morning, she told me she was absolutely shocked by this. I'm so apologetic. Talking to her, I just, it makes me sick, honestly, that this would happen. Especially around the holidays. I can't imagine being in her shoes."

According to WFLA's report, the Pinellas-based Harness suffers from congestive heart failure and her only source of income is selling tumblers and shirts online. The report states that Harness began selling the Combs-inspired cups after attending one of his concerts and later buying artwork online. She reportedly sold just 18 tumblers for $20 each, for a grand total of $380.

"It's very stressful. I don’t have money to pay my bills," Harness told WFLA. "I just want this resolved. I didn't mean any harm to Luke Combs. I quit selling the tumbler. I pulled it down. I just don't understand."

On Wednesday, Combs said that he was prepared to issue a payment to Harness that very same day with a promise of more to come.

"She told me there's $5,500 locked up in her Amazon account -- I'm gonna double that, send her $11,000 today," Combs said. "Just so she doesn't have anything to worry about. She was never supposed to be involved in anything like this. No fan should ever have to be involved in anything like this."

In solidarity, Combs said he would be dropping his own original tumbler on his merch page later in the day with all proceeds to benefit Harness and her family in an effort to help cover her medical bills.

"This is unbelievable," Combs continued. "I was completely shocked when I saw this this morning. It makes me sick. This is not something that I would ever do, this is not the kind of person I am. I'm not greedy in any way, shape or form. Money is the last thing on my mind, I promise you guys that, and I invited Nicol and her family out to a show this year so I can give her a hug and say sorry in person."

Combs recently wrapped the Luke Combs World Tour, which included two nights in Tampa on July 7th and 8th. He took his final bow in London, England, on Oct. 20.

Next, he'll kick off the Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour in April 2024.

In the meantime, Combs is enjoying his first holiday season as a family of four as his wife, Nicole, gave birth to the couple's second son in August. Baby Beau Lee Combs joins one-year-old big brother, Tex Lawrence Combs, in initiating their parents into the two under two club.

"Two under two is gonna be interesting," Combs told ET at the ACM Awards last spring. "We got it though. I'm excited."

