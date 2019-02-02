Luke Wilson is ready to get the gang back together!

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the 47-year-old actor at SiriusXM's Radio Row on Friday ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LIII, where he revealed that he's down to reunite with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge and more for Legally Blonde 3.

"I'd definitely be up for it," he insisted, sharing that he doesn't actually know many details about the project.

"All I've heard is the same thing everyone else has heard, it's that they might be doing a Legally Blonde 3. But I can't imagine anything that would be more fun," Wilson shared. "Reese played such a great character. I'd love to do a Legally Blonde 3."

Witherspoon confirmed last June that she was ready to step back into Elle Woods' shoes for Legally Blonde 3, which is set for a Valentine's Day 2020 release. The movie comes nearly 20 years after the first Legally Blonde, which hit theaters in 2001. Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde was released in 2003.

“Oh, it’s gonna be so fun!” the Oscar winner gushed to ET in August of Legally Blonde 3 -- but stayed mum on any details. “I got to go to a meeting the other day where we talked about all the new plot points and all the characters and some returning characters and some new characters. I mean, I got so excited just in the meeting. I was like, ‘This is gonna be good.’”

Wilson, meanwhile, is focusing on another new project -- his Super Bowl commercial. He'll be starring in a Colgate Total ad airing during the big game on Sunday.

"They had never done a Super Bowl ad before, and I've never done a Super Bowl ad before either," he told ET. "It was really fun to do it. [We] did this thing where it's about a close talker in the office."

"There really doesn't seem to be [anything like the Super Bowl]. I just went to the Ryder Cup, the international golf thing. Nothing really compares to it. I just mentioned the Oscars, that might kind of have the same hubbub," Wilson said. "But there's nothing like the Super Bowl."

