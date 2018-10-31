Lyric McHenry's Cause of Death Revealed

Lyric McHenry's cause of death has been revealed.

The New York City medical examiner's office released on Wednesday that the reality star died of acute intoxication by the combined effects of heroin, cocaine and ethanol. Her death was ruled an accident.

McHenry, who was a longtime friend of reality star EJ Johnson both appeared in and was a producer on, his show, EJNYC. She was found unconscious and unresponsive by police in New York City on Aug. 14. She was then transported to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Just one night earlier, McHenry had celebrated her birthday. Johnson shared a sweet note to his friend on Instagram the week earlier, and after her death, he requested privacy on social media.

“I’m going to make this clear to everyone,” Johnson wrote at the time. “There will be no mourning post because I’m not going to reduce a 25-yr friendship to 1 Instagram post.”

“Please respect my privacy and my process," he added.

