Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are ready to say "I do!"

According to multiple reports, the longtime couple is engaged to be married. Song was spotted out on Monday in Beverly Hills rocking a massive diamond ring on her finger. The news comes nearly a year after Song gave birth to their son, Dakota, back in April.

Culkin and Song, who met on the set of Changeland in Thailand, have been dating for four years. They've kept their relationship mostly under wraps but Culkin hinted back in August 2018 while on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast about his desire to have kids with the former Disney star someday.

"I'm gonna make some babies," the Home Alone star said, when asked if he wants children. "This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we've definitely been practicing."

"This one, I'm going to have some pretty babies. She's Asian, so I'm gonna have tiny, little Asian babies. It's going to be adorable -- a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that's what I'm looking for," he added, referencing the son of the late John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Dakota, born at 6 pounds, 14 ounces on April 5 in Los Angeles, was named in honor of Culkin's sister, Dakota, who died in 2008.

Song has not addressed the engagement nor shared any pictures of Dakota on her social media, but she did make reference to him in a November post that showed the couple decked out in Los Angeles Rams gear while posing with the team's mascot. In the caption, Song wrote, "Very few things can get us out of the house and away from our son."

