Macaulay Culkin Walks the Runway at the Gucci Love Parade -- See His Model Look
'Home Alone' at 30: Cast Talks Macaulay Culkin and Breakdown Fav…
Kieran Culkin Is ‘Game’ to Have Brother Macaulay and Siblings on…
Katee Sackhoff and Terry O'Quinn Have a Tense Conversation in Ne…
'Lightyear' Trailer 1
Danica McKellar Details New Hallmark Film ‘You, Me and the Chris…
Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey Flirt It Up in Hallmark's 'Coyote …
‘Spencer’ First Look: Watch Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Ta…
'The Family Chantel': Karen Reacts to Jah Calling Her a 'Bottom …
Watch Lizzo and Sarah Paulson Team Up For 'Killer' TikTok Trend
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Share 3 Tips on Home Renovation (…
Tamera Mowry Talks Cooking With Her Kids and New Show ‘Baker’s D…
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Fairy-tale’ Romance (So…
Michelle Williams Gets Secretly Recorded Scolding Record Label E…
Candace Cameron Bure Previews Her 11th Hallmark Holiday Film ‘Th…
Selena Gomez Channels Her ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Character t…
‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Held at Gunpoint in Home Invasion (Re…
Watch Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery Interview Each Other! (Exclus…
Asher Angel on Being in Love and Getting Into Country Music (Exc…
Kim Kardashian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Jessica Simpson Cel…
Turns out, Kevin McCallister knows how to work a runway! Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin showed off his impressive modeling skills on Tuesday when he walked in the Gucci Love Parade show in Los Angeles, California.
Culkin sported orange shades, a Hawaiian-print shirt, a shiny printed jacket, wide-legged khaki pants and studded black shoes. The 41-year-old actor looked completely at ease on the catwalk, with his hands in his pockets.
Culkin wasn't the only star to hit the runway. Jodie Turner-Smith also wowed in a large red-and-green furry coat with turquoise shades, while Jared Leto donned a gray blazer with white lace-up pants. Phoebe Bridgers wore a black dress coat with alligator-printed boots, and Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee rocked a bold green-and-brown three-piece suit with a '70s pattern.
There were also plenty of stars in attendance at the event including Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, James Corden, Vanessa Bryant, Diane Keaton, Olivia Wilde, Salma Hayek, and Serena Williams.
In addition to adding model to his resumé, Culkin also became a first-time dad this past spring. Watch the clip below for more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kieran Culkin Is 'Game' to Have Brother Macaulay on 'Succession'
Danica McKellar Shares Incredible Emmys Throwback With Macaulay Culkin
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Welcome First Child
Related Gallery