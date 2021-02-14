Machine Gun Kelly is celebrating his "bloody valentine" this Valentine's Day. On Sunday, the 30-year-old musician took to Instagram to share a tribute to his lady love Megan Fox, which also included a photo of her blood in a vial around his neck.

"I wear your blood around my neck," Kelly captioned the post, which included a selfie of the two. "My bloody valentine."

Meanwhile, Fox shared a sweet, poetic tribute of her own to Kelly.

"There goes my heart manifest outside of my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy," she captioned the post, including a series of snapshots of the pair. "The journey will likely be perilous but there is no destination without him."

"Happy valentine’s day rehab barbie," she concluded.

Last month, the couple began sparking engagement rumors after Fox was spotted wearing a ring on her left ring finger outside a hotel in New York City. However, a source told ET that Fox is not quite ready to take their relationship to the next level.

"An engagement could be in Megan Fox and MGK's future and same with having kids together," the source said. "MGK definitely wants both of those things, but Megan is a little hesitant right now. In the meantime, they are constantly laughing together and always have the best time."

The source added what Fox loves about the rapper. "MGK caters to Megan left and right and is a total gentleman," the source shared. "Megan loves those qualities about him."

Fox filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green in November. The former couple share three sons -- 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodhi and 4-year-old Journey. Kelly is also a dad to his 11-year-old daughter, Casie.

