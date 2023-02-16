Sophie Lloyd is shooting down speculation that Machine Gun Kelly cheated on Megan Fox with her.

Amid rumors of a split between the musician and the actress, Lloyd's name reportedly came up before Fox deleted her Instagram account. According to a screenshot posted by Instagram account commentsbycelebs, Fox responded to a user who commented on her final post before her account disappeared. "He probably got with Sophie," the user speculated. "Maybe I got with Sophie," Fox retorted.

While the comments did not specify a last name, Lloyd's management team has since issued a statement on her behalf.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her team told ET in a statement on Wednesday. "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue."

Meanwhile, a source recently told ET that the engaged pair "got into a big argument before his performance at the Sports Illustrated event on Saturday night."

"Megan and MGK have a passionate relationship filled with lots of intense emotions, both good and bad, but after this fight, Megan was very upset," the source said. "She was initially supposed to come with MGK to the event and had a whole outfit planned, but she backed out last minute."

According to The Daily Mail, they were photographed on the way out of a marriage counseling office together on Monday and reportedly left in separate cars.

"Megan and MGK have had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection," a source told ET. "They have very strong feelings for one another, so their emotions often come out in intense ways."

Added the source, "They are working together with the goal of trying to mend things and move forward together."

