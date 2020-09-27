Shopping

Macy's VIP Sale: Take an Extra 30% Off With Code

By ETonline Staff
Macy's VIP Sale
Macy's

The Macy's VIP Sale is offering savings on tens of thousands of items right now across nearly every category. You will find discounts on designer clothing, accessories, shoes, handbags, homeware, home decor and so much more. 

Through Oct. 6, take an extra 30% off regularly priced, sale and clearance items when you use promo code VIP at checkout. Use that same code to save 15% on beauty brands like Dior, Clinique and Shiseido through Oct. 4. Plus, get free shipping when you spend $25 or more. 

Score a deal on everything from kitchen appliances to new fashion pieces for your fall wardrobe. Favorite brands such as Anne Klein, Cuisinart, All-Clad, Kenneth Cole, Serta, Kate Spade New York and more are on sale.

Check out ET Style's top selects from the Macy's VIP Sale.

Women's Gravana Western Boots
Vince Camuto
Women's Gravana Western Boots
Macy's
Women's Gravana Western Boots
Vince Camuto

Get your fall and winter footwear wardrobe ready now and take advantage of this 30% discount.

REGULARLY $229

Spin Tech 4.0 29" Hardside Check-In Spinner
Samsonite
Samsonite Spin Tech 4.0 29" Hardside Check-In Spinner, Created for Macy's
Macy's
Spin Tech 4.0 29" Hardside Check-In Spinner
Samsonite

This expandable suitcase has dual spinner wheels and a pull handle engineered for greater control.

REGULARLY $400

Dot-Print Short-Sleeve Top
INC
INC Dot-Print Short-Sleeve Top, Created for Macy's
Macy's
Dot-Print Short-Sleeve Top
INC

This polka dot print ruffle-sleeve top will dress up any pair of jeans and is currently 74% off the regular price.

REGULARLY $59.50

Cuffed Denim Shorts
Calvin Klein Jeans
Calvin Klein Jeans Cuffed Denim Shorts
Macy's
Cuffed Denim Shorts
Calvin Klein Jeans

Upgrade your end of summer shorts with this Calvin Klein pair.

REGULARLY $49.50

Plus Size Blouson Cowl-Neck Gown
Adrianna Papell
Plus Size Blouson Cowl-Neck Gown
Macy's
Plus Size Blouson Cowl-Neck Gown
Adrianna Papell

This chic LBD features a gorgeous draped neckline and a flowy silhouette.

REGULARLY $149

Purify 2L Air Fryer
Black & Decker
Black & Decker Purify 2L Air Fryer
Macy's
Purify 2L Air Fryer
Black & Decker

The kitchen appliance of the moment is now available for a fraction of its original price.

REGULARLY $135.99

Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Bedding Collection
Charter Club Damask
Charter Club Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Bedding Collection
Macy's
Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Bedding Collection
Charter Club Damask

Made from Supima cotton, this 550-thread count bedding collection feels soft and luxurious to the touch. 

REGULARLY $45 AND UP

