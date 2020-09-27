Macy's VIP Sale: Take an Extra 30% Off With Code
The Macy's VIP Sale is offering savings on tens of thousands of items right now across nearly every category. You will find discounts on designer clothing, accessories, shoes, handbags, homeware, home decor and so much more.
Through Oct. 6, take an extra 30% off regularly priced, sale and clearance items when you use promo code VIP at checkout. Use that same code to save 15% on beauty brands like Dior, Clinique and Shiseido through Oct. 4. Plus, get free shipping when you spend $25 or more.
Score a deal on everything from kitchen appliances to new fashion pieces for your fall wardrobe. Favorite brands such as Anne Klein, Cuisinart, All-Clad, Kenneth Cole, Serta, Kate Spade New York and more are on sale.
Check out ET Style's top selects from the Macy's VIP Sale.
Get your fall and winter footwear wardrobe ready now and take advantage of this 30% discount.
This expandable suitcase has dual spinner wheels and a pull handle engineered for greater control.
This polka dot print ruffle-sleeve top will dress up any pair of jeans and is currently 74% off the regular price.
Upgrade your end of summer shorts with this Calvin Klein pair.
This chic LBD features a gorgeous draped neckline and a flowy silhouette.
The kitchen appliance of the moment is now available for a fraction of its original price.
Made from Supima cotton, this 550-thread count bedding collection feels soft and luxurious to the touch.
