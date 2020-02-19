Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills have gone their separate ways.

The couple has split after three years together, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Petsch and Mills' reps for comment.

Breakup rumors recently sparked after fans noticed the pair posting less and less of each other on social media. Mills, 30, last posted a photo with the Riverdale star, 25, after their trip to Disneyland last December, while her most recent post about him was celebrating his birthday, last April.

Their last red carpet appearance together was at the GLSEN Respect Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 25, 2019.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The actress spent time with her Riverdale co-stars, Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart, at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Feb. 9.

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

In an August interview with Nylon, Petsch discussed wanting to keep her relationship with Mills more private.



"My relationship [with musician Travis Mills]. I used to share a lot about it online, and now that I don't, people just assume we're no longer together," the actress explained. "But in reality, I realize that it's so much more special and safe if I don't share a lot of it."

See more on Petsch in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Riverdale': Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan on Choni's 'Unconditional Love' and Dream Date! (Exclusive)

'Riverdale': Madelaine Petsch Talks Choni's Relationship Status!

Aaron Carter Says 'Riverdale' Star -- and Ex-Girlfriend -- Madelaine Petsch Inspired New Music (Exclusive)

'Riverdale': Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan Dish on Choni's 'Unconditional Love' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery