Madonna encouraged Pamela Anderson to express herself on stage when she brought out the Baywatch actress during a Canadian stop on her Celebration Tour.

On Wednesday, the 65-year-old "Like A Prayer" crooner surprised the audience in Vancouver with Anderson, 56 -- a native of the Great White North. During her guest appearance, the Barb Wire actress acted as the judge during Madonna's "Vogue" set, a role previously held by Kelly Ripa during a show in New York City.

For her look, Anderson opted to stick with her swearing off of makeup, appearing in front of the crowd with a seemingly bare face and lightly tousled hair. She also matched Madonna's black-and-white bodysuit by stunning in black tights, a white skirt and a black turtleneck sweater.

Videos posted online from the concert show the pair sitting back to back and watching contestants on stage vogue down the catwalk. During the "Vogue" portion of the show, Madonna and a guest watch the singer's backup dancers voguing down the stage and judge the skills. The whole situation is set to Madonna's iconic 1990 single, "Vogue."

One clip also sees Anderson and Madonna laughing, clapping and cheering for those partaking in the "Vogue" competition, holding up "10" judge cards for the dancers.

In a series of Instagram Story posts, the "Like a Virgin" singer acknowledged and thanked her guests and her audience for showing up to support her on tour, which encountered serious delays in 2023 after Madonna experienced health issues.

"Thank you Vancouver," she captioned the first Story, a photo of herself on stage with Anderson. "Best legs in town."

Another Instagram Story includes a photo of the two women together staring down the camera, while the singer sports a different outfit than the one she wore on stage with Anderson.

While Anderson was not the first star to guest judge during the "Vogue" portion of the show, it appears she also will not be the last.

ET has learned there are big names rumored to be in the guest chair when Madonna is in Los Angeles for five nights beginning March 4 at the Kia Forum, although no guests have been confirmed as of yet.

