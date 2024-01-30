Kelly Ripa had the ultimate fan experience while attending Madonna's third and final Madison Square Garden Celebration Tour show in New York City on Monday.

During Tuesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the host, 53, recounted her night to her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, reflecting on the moment that became a milestone in her adoration for the pop icon, 65.

"I've had a 40-year relationship with Madonna -- in my mind, to be clear. But last night, something happened that I can't really put into words. Should we just show it? I just want to show you what happened last night," the daytime talk show host says before playing footage of the onstage moment for their audience.

In the video, Madonna pulls Ripa up in front of the crowd to help judge her backup dancers' vogueing skills during a portion of her show inspired by her 1990 hit single, "Vogue." Ripa, beaming as she sits next to Madonna on a bar chair, helps the singer as they hand out 10s across the board for the dancers' performances.

As Ripa watches back, she says, "I'm glad that you guys have this footage because I don't remember this. They handed me a football and I had to throw it!"

Ripa attended Monday's show with Consuelos, Demi Moore, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen and others. "We're kind of like Madonna's groupie posse," she says, with Consuelos joking that they were "the oldest groupies in the world."

"I kept turning around [to look at them] because I was like, 'Can you believe this is happening to me?' Anderson and Andy are, like, dying. They're literally dying, they're screaming, they're laughing, they can't believe it, I can't believe it, and I look at Mark who was there with his cell phone camera," Ripa recalls, adding that the walk up to the stage floored her.

Ripa even shared her reaction when she first found out she was going onstage. "They're like, 'You're going to go onstage with Madonna.' And at that point, I, Kelly Ripa, died," she tells the audience.

"And so the ghost of Kelly is now walking over. And I'm hearing words and they're not really making sense. 'She's going to give you a football. You're going to have cards in your hands. Things are going to happen.' And I am just sort of going, 'Why are you talking to me? I died. Shouldn't the paramedics come?'" Ripa adds, revealing that she tried to focus on one thing: "Kelly, do not look too eager and when they take your photo, keep your mouth shut."

in the moment, she wasn't able to do it, showing a photo of the two of them with her mouth wide open. "In my mind, I'm like, 'I'm doing it. My mouth is completely closed, so I look cool, just like Madonna,'" she explains.

Watch the video of Ripa and Madonna's onstage moment below.

Ripa is one of the many guest stars who've performed with Madonna onstage in recent months. The singer has invited several famous faces to perform "Vogue" with her since the Celebration Tour began in 2023, including RuPaul's Drag Race star Sapphira Cristál, her boyfriend, Josh Popper, and Julia Garner, who had initially been tapped to portray the singer in an anticipated biopic written, produced and directed by the pop star.

