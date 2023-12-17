Andy Cohen is basking in the glory of getting called out by Madonna during her live show!

The "Frozen on Fire" songstress performed at the Barclays Center in New York City during her Celebration Tour on Saturday, and at one point she stopped the show to joking jab the Watch What Happens Live! host, who was in the front row near the stage.

"How f**king lucky am I?" Madonna -- rocking a giant pink cowboy hat and racy western-themed bustier - asked the audience, before directing the call-and-response right at Cohen. "How f**king lucky am I, Andy?"

"If you say one more bad thing about me on your show, I'm gonna.... oh, you’re gonna be in so much trouble," Madonna jokingly threatened the TV host. "You little troublemaker queen!"

Evidently, the moment was everything Cohen had hoped it would be and more.

The Bravo producer and WWHL host took to Instagram to share his appreciation for the songstress, and his new nickname.

"I'm a lifelong Madonna fan, so it's a thrill and an honor to be called a 'troublemaking queen' by the Queen of Troublemaking," Cohen gushed. "I BOW!"

"Also - go see the new tour. It blew me away!! What a great night. Can’t wait to go back. #TroublemakingQueen," he added.

The fun moment with Cohen came just two days after Madonna welcomed Julia Garner on stage at the Barclays Center on Thursday.

Garner, who was tapped to play Madge in a since-scrapped biopic, joined the 65-year-old singer during the Estere's Ball segment of the show. Channeling the star, Garner wore high-waisted black pants and a black lace corset with pearls wrapped around her neck. In another nod, Garner's blonde tresses were cut short with a sleek part on the side.

Madonna took the stage next to her in a bedazzled corset which she paired with fishnet tights and matching arm-length gloves.

As dancers participated in a Vogue competition, both Madonna and Garner held up signs that read, "Chop" or "10," as a nod to ballroom competitions.

Madonna is currently on the Celebration Tour, which is slated to run through April.

RELATED CONTENT: