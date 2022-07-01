'Magnum P.I.' Picked Up by NBC After Getting Canceled at CBS

Nothing's ever dead in Hollywood. Take Magnum P.I., for example. Just one month after CBS canceled the show, it has come back to life after NBC picked up and greenlit the show for two seasons, ET can confirm.

The Jay Hernandez-helmed show will have 10 episodes for each of the next two seasons. According to Deadline, which first reported the news, producers for the action drama immediately started exploring options for a potential new home following CBS' surprise cancellation last month.

The outlet reported that NBCUniversal's NBC and USA emerged as prime contenders but there was a bit of a hiccup when it came to the show's budget, as the sides negotiated how to trim costs. In the end, the sides struck a deal to give Magnum P.I. a new home after four seasons at CBS.

Following the news, Hernandez took to social media to express his elation.

It was a bit circuitous but we did it!Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up!Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana ❣️🍾😎🏝🌈🏎 https://t.co/wJqoJ64lEh — Jay Hernandez (@jay_hernandez) July 1, 2022

ET was behind the scenes during season 4, when our own Nischelle Turner got to hop into Magnum's iconic red Ferrari and got behind the wheel to get a better sense of its power.

Co-stars Amy Hill and Stephen Hill also dished their thoughts on the Ferrari. They're fans, but to an extent!

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Magnum P.I.’: Go Behind the Scenes of Season 4, Episode 11 (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'Magnum P.I.' Sneak Peek: Magnum and Higgins Argue Over Marriage

'Magnum P.I.' Dances Around His Secret Romance in Season 4 First Look

Jay Hernandez Flirts With Ken Jeong's New Intern in 'Magnum P.I.' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Ken Jeong Makes a Memorable Entrance in 'Magnum P.I.' Sneak Peek -- Watch! (Exclusive)

On Set With the 'Magnum P.I.' Cast in Hawaii – 5 Reasons to Watch This Action-Packed Reboot! (Exclusive)