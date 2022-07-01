'Magnum P.I.'s Zachary Knighton Shares Cast's Reaction After Show Gets New Life at NBC (Exclusive)
Nothing's ever dead in Hollywood. Take Magnum P.I., for example. Just one month after CBS canceled the show, it has come back to life after NBC picked up and greenlit the show for two seasons, ET can confirm.
The Jay Hernandez-helmed show will have 10 episodes for each of the next two seasons. According to Deadline, which first reported the news, producers for the action drama immediately started exploring options for a potential new home following CBS' surprise cancellation last month.
The outlet reported that NBCUniversal's NBC and USA emerged as prime contenders but there was a bit of a hiccup when it came to the show's budget, as the sides negotiated how to trim costs. In the end, the sides struck a deal to give Magnum P.I. a new home after four seasons at CBS.
Following the news, Hernandez took to social media to express his elation.
ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Magnum P.I. star Zachary Knighton on Friday, who talked about the great news and his and his co-stars' reaction.
"Yes, I talked to everybody, everyone was so excited about the show coming back," he shared. "We really love this show so much and honestly we could not have done it without the fans. I mean, the fans have been incredible. I've never seen anything like it. It's amazing and it's so touching and, you know, this one's for the fans, we're just so, so excited."
ET was behind the scenes during season 4, when Turner got to hop into Magnum's iconic red Ferrari and got behind the wheel to get a better sense of its power.
"You know they had me riding in that Ferrari quite a bit in the first two seasons and then my character opened a bar and all of the sudden I'm parked behind the bar all the time so I don't know if they're making a commentary on me or if just Jay and Perdita [Weeks] look better together in that Ferrari, which I think maybe that has a little something to do with it," Knighton joked.
Co-stars Amy Hill and Stephen Hill also dished their thoughts on the Ferrari. They're fans, but to an extent! Watch the video below for more.
