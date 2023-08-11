There's no need to lie to your dentist about flossing anymore because game-changing Waterpik water flossers are seeing discounts on Amazon today. There are currently deals on four impressive Waterpik devices that use water pressure to deep clean hard-to-reach areas in your mouth.

Being told you need to floss more can seem like a hassle, but that's where the Waterpik Water Flosser can help. The brand says that Waterpik water flossers remove up to 99.9% of plaque and are up to 50% more effective than your average dental floss for improving gum health.

You don't have to spend a fortune to secure Waterpik's most advanced water flosser ever. With over 85,000 perfect, five-star ratings, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is included in Amazon's sale. It even comes with seven detachable flosser heads to meet the needs of different family members and features 10 pressure settings.

Ahead, shop all the best Waterpik deals to save time and money on improving your oral health.

Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser Amazon Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser The Aquarius Water Flosser is the most advanced water flosser ever. The advanced design of this compact professional model includes pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and enhanced gum stimulation for improved circulation. $100 $80 Shop Now

