Make Flossing Easier with Waterpik Water Flossers Up to 22% Off at Amazon Now
There's no need to lie to your dentist about flossing anymore because game-changing Waterpik water flossers are seeing discounts on Amazon today. There are currently deals on four impressive Waterpik devices that use water pressure to deep clean hard-to-reach areas in your mouth.
Being told you need to floss more can seem like a hassle, but that's where the Waterpik Water Flosser can help. The brand says that Waterpik water flossers remove up to 99.9% of plaque and are up to 50% more effective than your average dental floss for improving gum health.
You don't have to spend a fortune to secure Waterpik's most advanced water flosser ever. With over 85,000 perfect, five-star ratings, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is included in Amazon's sale. It even comes with seven detachable flosser heads to meet the needs of different family members and features 10 pressure settings.
Ahead, shop all the best Waterpik deals to save time and money on improving your oral health.
The Aquarius Water Flosser is the most advanced water flosser ever. The advanced design of this compact professional model includes pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and enhanced gum stimulation for improved circulation.
Perfect for small spaces, travel, and use in the shower, the Cordless Advanced features a magnetic 4-hour rapid charging system, ultra quiet operation, waterproof design, and global voltage.
The Sonic-Fusion is the best solution for fast, easy, and effective brushing and flossing. It provides a complete clean between teeth and below gumlines — now with up to 2X the bristle tip speed, high/low brush settings, and quiet operation.
The Cordless Slide Professional is the go anywhere, store anywhere water flosser. The convenient design slides to 50% of its size for easy storage and travel. It features ultra quiet operation and is shower safe.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT:
Put Your Best Face Forward With These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends
Save 25% On NuFace Devices During This Rare Sale
Save Up to 50% On REN Clean Skincare Bestsellers
Save 25% on Peter Thomas Roth's Best-Selling Skincare at Dermstore
Get Up to 25% Off Top Skincare Brands at Dermstore's Anniversary Sale
Save 25% On All of Sunday Riley's Best-Selling Skincare
The 45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week