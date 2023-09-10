There's no need to lie to your dentist about flossing anymore because game-changing Waterpik water flossers are seeing major discounts on Amazon today. You can save up to 30% on four impressive Waterpik devices that use water pressure to deep clean hard-to-reach areas in your mouth.

Being told you need to floss more can seem like a hassle, but that's where the Waterpik Water Flosser can help. The brand says that Waterpik water flossers remove up to 99.9% of plaque and are up to 50% more effective than your average dental floss for improving gum health.

You don't have to spend a fortune to secure Waterpik's most advanced water flosser ever. With over 85,000 perfect five-star ratings, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is included in Amazon's sale. It even comes with seven detachable flosser heads to meet the needs of different family members and features 10 pressure settings.

Ahead, shop all the best deals on Waterpik water flossers to save time and money on improving your oral health.

Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser Amazon Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser The Aquarius Water Flosser is the most advanced water flosser ever. The advanced design of this compact professional model includes pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and enhanced gum stimulation for improved circulation. $100 $70 Shop Now

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser Amazon Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser Perfect for small spaces, travel, and use in the shower, the Cordless Advanced features a magnetic 4-hour rapid charging system, ultra quiet operation, waterproof design, and global voltage. $100 $93 Shop Now

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush Amazon Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush The Sonic-Fusion is the best solution for fast, easy, and effective brushing and flossing. It provides a complete clean between teeth and below gumlines — now with up to 2X the bristle tip speed, high/low brush settings, and quiet operation. $200 $173 Shop Now

Waterpik Cordless Slide Professional Water Flosser Amazon Waterpik Cordless Slide Professional Water Flosser The Cordless Slide Professional is the go anywhere, store anywhere water flosser. The convenient design slides to 50% of its size for easy storage and travel. It features ultra quiet operation and is shower safe. $90 $79 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: