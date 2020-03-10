Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy are hitting the road together again!

The famous siblings from Dancing With the Stars announced the Maks & Val Live 2020: Motion Pictures Tour on Tuesday, which marks their third nationwide tour.

Stopping at 57 cities across the nation, the dance show will feature two very special guests: Maks and Val's respective wives, Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson. The fierce foursome plan to entertain their fans in an all-new way, by bringing beloved movie moments to life through dance.

Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy

ET exclusively spoke with Maks, Val, Peta and Jenna this week, where they revealed even more details on what to expect from the tour, which kicks off June 11 at the Tanger Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, and wraps Aug. 16 at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

"It's all the usual things Maks and Val are known for, but with a twist, and that's the motion pictures [aspect]," Maks teased. "We're trying to see what it would be like if that iconic scene [from a movie] had a dance attached to it. Like The Godfather, Scarface, Terminator."

"You can expect an amazing show, full of joy and comedy and sexiness and a lot of awesomeness," Val added. "We obviously went with the famous dance movies, like Dirty Dancing, Saturday Night Fever, but we also put in movies that we just love to watch and obviously have impacted people across the world on a human level. When Harry Met Sally, stories like that. Gripping stories."

Val shared that they "don't want to give too much away" just yet, but said that all the films featured through dance on the tour are movies that "people love" and have enjoyed over the years.

"We've just kind of given it our own little twist and infused dance and music into it," he revealed. "Old and new. We got the old classics and the new classics."

"The best part about going on tour is that we get to share our magic. This love, this genuine authenticity with our fans and everybody in the audience," he continued. "I think for those that have been to our [previous] shows, they could feel that energy on stage and it reflects in our work. There's this love and pride and loyalty, but there's also a great deal of generosity and I think that's at the core of why I love being a performer. I know that's why Maks loves to perform."

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, March 13. See the full list of tour dates and cities here, and hear more from the dancing dream team in the video below!

