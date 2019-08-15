The honeymoon is far from over for Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson!

The Dancing With the Stars pros recently wed in April, and their love was felt when they hit the red carpet at the 2019 Industry Dance Awards on Wednesday night and chatted with ET's Keltie Knight.

Johnson, 25, and Chmerkovskiy, 33, have only been married for four months, and loving being husband and wife so far. "It's great!" Johnson exclaimed.

As for whether they're thinking about kids, these two aren't in a hurry. "We want kids. Not right now," Johnson admitted. "We want to enjoy being married."

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson-Chmerkovskiy attend the 2019 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood on Aug. 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In addition to gushing over married life, the pair also dished on the upcoming season of DWTS. "We don't even know if we're on the show," Johnson teased.

While they may not know their future on the ABC show, Johnson does have an idea of who she'd like to hit the dance floor with next. "I would love, like, a football player. I haven't had one yet," she shared. "That would be really fun. I think he would just, like, throw me across the dance floor."

When asked what fans can expect this season, Chmerkovskiy excitedly replied, "This is probably the best season we've had thus far and it's going to be fresh and new and I'm excited for the audience to see it."

DWTS viewers will soon find out who will be on season 28 when the contestants and cast are announced next Wednesday on Good Morning America. The highly anticipated show returns Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

In the meantime, here's a look back at Johnson and Chmerkovskiy's wedding:

