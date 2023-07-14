Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says He Found Peta Murgatroyd 'Many Lives Ago' in Romantic 37th Birthday Message
Maksim Chmerkovskiy penned a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, for her 37th birthday on Friday.
"Happy birthday to my favorite human of all time!" Chmerkovskiy wrote. He paired the caption with a montage of photos set to Dean Martin's "Heaven Can Wait."
"Many lives ago we found each other and keep falling in love ever since. I truly feel that way and love you infinitely more today than when our distant souls met for the first time," he continued. Chmerkovskiy finished the post with a quote from Shakespeare, "I love you with so much of my heart that none is left to protest."
Murgatroyd celebrated her birthday less a month after welcoming her and Chmerkovskiy's second child, Rio. The Dancing With the Stars pros, who wed in 2017, both announced the baby's arrival on Instagram on June 18.
"💙 Rio John Chmerkovskiy 💙 Born ~ 6.18.2023 8.6 oz and thriving! We are overjoyed to share our baby boy with all of you. @shai.aleksander is already the best big brother and we all feel very complete 🥹 Life is good XO," they wrote alongside a picture of their newborn son, while also referencing their 6-year-old son, Shai.
Shortly after introducing their baby boy to the world, Murgatroyd celebrated his arrival with a video from her labor and delivery.
"Happy Birthday Sweet Rio 💙," the new mother of two wrote. "What a wild ride!!! With a midnight car race into the hospital not knowing if @maksimc will make it or not, to the many hours of laboring down Mr Rio until he was in the perfect place to push him out with 4 pushes… …he’s here and he’s HEAVEN ✨ There was a moment after the birth where I looked at my mum and said “did you text dad?” …I welled up with tears as I realized I’d forgotten he was gone. It was a moment for me. I knew I felt his spirit there and I know he will be looking down and protecting all of us here. Thank god @maksimc made it in time 🙏🏻 He drove from Napa Valley to West Hollywood in 4.5 hours LOL."
