Peta Murgatroyd is giving an update on life at home with her and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's newborn son, Rio.

On Monday, the Dancing With the Stars alum took to her Instagram Story to give her followers some insight on how things have been at home since the arrival of their second child.

"I'm finally back, well back on and off," Peta told the camera as she nursed Rio. "I haven't been giving daily updates because I'm just like 'ah'...like trying to figure out everything and everyone and life is good. It's amazing. Little Rio is so sweet, oh my god. This kid has my heart. He is eating, sleeping and pooping all day long. That's all we do obviously. I am here most of the time or I'm out there on the couch or I'm in the kitchen trying to make a quick bite to eat, but it's all that beautiful newborn stage."

The professional dancer shared that her baby boy is two weeks old and she was filming the video as she was getting ready to take him to the doctor's office for his first appointment. Peta, 36, also apologized to the folks that she hasn't had the time to reach out to, promising them, "I will get back to you."

Peta told her followers that she is working on finding the balance of spending time with Rio but also making sure she is getting in time with her and Maks' 6-year-old son, Shai.

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

"They say from one to two is, like, a lot and I don't feel it's, like, overwhelmingly a lot, but it's just, like, you have to prioritize right now," she shared. "I'm really making sure that I have everything done for Rio for, like, bedtime by a certain time, so I can literally just be with Shai. I can just be in his room reading him books, putting him to bed, doing our usual bedtime routine, so he feels like he's got me for that one-on one-time which I love. I know he really appreciates that and loves that."

In addition to her update, Peta told her followers that she is looking forward to sharing the story behind Rio's delivery.

"I'm dying just to tell you the story of how I got to the hospital, what happened when I got there, like, everything," she teased. "Let's just put it this way, I was one of those women holding onto the counters between each contraction having to give my insurance card. I could barely talk. Anyway, it's a great story. Maks obviously got there on time, but it was wild."

Peta and Maks announced they welcomed their second child last month.

"💙 Rio John Chmerkovskiy 💙 Born ~ 6.18.2023 8.6 oz and thriving! We are overjoyed to share our baby boy with all of you. @shai.aleksander is already the best big brother and we all feel very complete 🥹 Life is good XO," they wrote alongside a picture of their newborn son.

Shortly after introducing their baby boy to the world, Peta celebrated his arrival with a video from her labor and delivery.

"Happy Birthday Sweet Rio 💙," the mommy of two wrote. "What a wild ride!!! With a midnight car race into the hospital not knowing if @maksimc will make it or not, to the many hours of laboring down Mr Rio until he was in the perfect place to push him out with 4 pushes… …he’s here and he’s HEAVEN ✨ There was a moment after the birth where I looked at my mum and said “did you text dad?” …I welled up with tears as I realized I’d forgotten he was gone. It was a moment for me. I knew I felt his spirit there and I know he will be looking down and protecting all of us here. Thank god @maksimc made it in time 🙏🏻 He drove from Napa Valley to West Hollywood in 4.5 hours LOL."

RELATED CONTENT:

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Reveal Name of Their New Baby

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Welcome Baby No. 2

Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Revisits Past Miscarriages in Emotional Video

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Bring New Addition to Family Ahead of Baby No. 2 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery