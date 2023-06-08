Peta Murgatroyd is glowing -- even in black and white! The Dancing With the Stars alum shows off her pregnant belly in a series of new maternity photos, ditching her pants in favor of a long-sleeved bodysuit and sky-high metallic boots.

Peta is currently expecting her second child, a boy, with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, joining the couple's 6-year-old son, Shai.

"Soaking in these last few days with little man," the soon-to-be mom of two captioned her Instagram post on Wednesday. "Finding every opportunity to be super present with Shai and spend as much one on one time with him. Focusing on my inner thoughts and releasing the negative. Realizing I have what I wished for ✨ Baby boy you have no idea how much I’ve wanted you. We are all ready for your arrival 💙"

In January, the pair shared that they were expecting their second child. The good news came after the duo, who were married in 2017, shared that they experienced fertility struggles ahead of conceiving baby number two.

In February, the Dancing With the Stars pros spoke with ET about their road to their second child and why they waited to share the news with the world.

"Because of the way it came about, some difficulties with getting pregnant, we just sort of went with nothing's happening, keep it normal, keep it chill," Maks said.

However, they admitted that Shai already had a feeling there was something cooking in his mommy's tummy.

"We actually told [Shai] in our bathroom," Peta said with a laugh. "He was looking at my stomach, he's like, 'Mommy, you've got a baby in there,' and I was like, 'We do actually.' And he was so excited, just jumping around."

Peta added that she hopes to get back to Dancing With the Stars next season, shortly after giving birth. Maks hasn't returned to the show since 2017, but added that fans can never count him out entirely.

"It's proven itself to be a thing and now it's kind of part of life," he said of Dancing With the Stars. "How do you not appreciate a project that stays on, that gives you not just the job and the paycheck but also this kind of outlet?"

For now, the family is adjusting to another new addition: a poodle puppy named Hachi Chmerkovskiy.

"This little guy has brought so much joy into our lives these past 2 days with oodles of kisses and licks and an uber playful temperament….(also lots of poops, pees and cries at night)," they captioned a post announcing the furry family member. "Shai is obsessed and we let him take the lead on naming the puppy. We probably bit off more than we can chew with another actual human arriving soon, but hey 🤷🏼‍♀️ there is never a perfect time right? Lol."

RELATED CONTENT:

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Bring New Addition to Family Ahead of Baby No. 2 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

Peta and Maksim Welcome New Addition Ahead of Baby No. 2

Peta Murgatroyd, Maks and Son Recreate Rihanna's Halftime Performance

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy On Preparing for Baby No. 2

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says Peta Murgatroyd Was 'Near Death' Amid IVF

Related Gallery