Malika Haqq Pregnant With First Child

Congrats are in order for Malika Haqq!

Khloe Kardashian's BFF announced via Instagram on Friday that she's expecting her first child.

"I listen to my heart, and I've decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I'm pregnant!" she captioned a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test. "I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it's my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me."

"I am yours, baby, and you are mine," she continued. "Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!"

Kardashian was one of the first to congratulate Haqq, commenting, "Congratulations Mika May!!!!! I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!!!! God is GREAT!!!! We are all so blessed!!!! I love you and baby madly."

Haqq's twin sister, Khadijah Haqq McCray, also couldn't contain her excitement over the happy news.

"Our family is growing!!" she shared in the comments. "Congratulations Mika 💋."

McCray also reposted her sister's pic, writing, "Your little miracle is on the way!!!"

"Already sharing this journey with you has been so amazing Sissy and the greatest times are just ahead," she added. "Malika, you’re going to be such an amazing Mom. You were built for this and I thank you in advance for OUR baby!! I love you two so much!! #2020Baby."

Back in March, ET caught up with Haqq on the red carpet at the Daily Front Row's 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, where she opened up about her extra special bond with Kardashian.

"I'm able to be a Malika because I have a Khloe. We take care of each other," she said. "We're a duo that's really tough to come by, but we are blessed to have each other and we build off of that."

"We can tell each other when either one is right or wrong, but no matter what, we just stick together. That is all that really matters to us," she continued. "When you have someone who has your back no matter what, it's like a family member. You know how your mother was like, 'You're in trouble, you're wrong, but I still got your back.' That's the nature of our relationship."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Malika Haqq Gives Update on Khloe Kardashian Post Breakup: 'She's Doing Really Good' (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq's #10YearChallenge Shows Just How Much Makeup Has Changed

Khloe Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq Thanks Her For 'My Niece' In Sweet Message

Related Gallery